Ho Chi Minh City authorities review three nearshore wind power projects

Ho Chi Minh City authorities are reviewing procedures for three nearshore wind power projects in the Xuyen Moc-Binh Chau-Ho Tram area, with a combined capacity of 250MW.

On the morning of August 19, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Industry and Trade worked with the municipal Department of Finance, Department of Agriculture and Environment, authorities of Binh Chau, Xuyen Moc, Ho Tram and Trung Nam Group, as well as VATEC Energy Engineering Consulting Limited Company, to review a list of land areas to be put up for bidding to select investors for the three nearshore wind power projects.

Representatives of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Industry and Trade and relevant agencies attend the working session. Photo: SGGP/ Dinh Du

Phase 1 of Cong Ly Ba Ria-Vung Tau Wind Power Plant, the first of the three projects, will be developed across Xuyen Moc and Binh Chau communes. The project has a surveyed area of about 1,858 hectares and a capacity of 103MW and was approved under Prime Minister’s Decision No. 768/QD-TTg.

The Xuyen Moc Wind Power Plant’s Phase 2 project, located in Binh Chau Commune, has a surveyed area of approximately 583 hectares and a capacity of 47MW. It was approved under Prime Minister’s Decisions No. 262/QD-TTg and No. 1682/QD-TTg.

Meanwhile, Phase 3 will span Xuyen Moc and Ho Tram communes, with a surveyed area of around 1,474 hectares and a capacity of 100MW. It was approved under Decision No. 768/QD-TTg.

At the working session, Nguyen Thi Kim Ngoc, Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Industry and Trade, asked relevant agencies and businesses to closely coordinate to complete the project dossiers.

The goal is to soon finalize the list of land-use projects for the municipal People’s Committee to submit to the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council at its November session. This will provide the legal basis for subsequent steps, including bidding to select investors, she said.

By Dinh Du- Translated by Huyen Huong