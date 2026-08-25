Ministry of Industry and Trade proposes outlet centers near Long Thanh Airport

Vietnam's Ministry of Industry and Trade has proposed studying the development of outlet shopping centers spanning 15,000 to 50,000 sqm. near Long Thanh International Airport as part of efforts to expand modern retail and boost tourist spending.

The ministry is finalizing a draft scheme, titled "Developing Outlet Models in Vietnam for 2026-2030, with a Vision to 2045," following guidance from the Government Office. The proposal will be submitted to the Prime Minister for approval.

The draft outlines three models: premium outlet villages designed as shopping and tourism destinations, suburban urban outlet centers, and integrated outlets.

In Ho Chi Minh City, the ministry proposes studying outlet centers along the Ho Chi Minh City-Long Thanh-Dau Giay Expressway, particularly at strategic locations near Long Thanh Airport and other sites compatible with local planning.

The proposed centers would have 15,000-50,000 square meters of leasable space and strong connections to major transport infrastructure. The city would be encouraged to review its land-use plans and identify and reserve suitable land, particularly in eastern gateway areas linking the city with Long Thanh Airport.

Under the draft, investors would have to meet stringent requirements on distribution capacity, operational experience, and financial strength. They would also need official distribution rights for at least 50 international brands in Vietnam, more than five years of experience operating premium or mid-market retail chains or duty-free stores, and a commitment to achieving an occupancy rate of at least 85 percent in the first year.

At least 30 percent of outlet floor space would be reserved for high-quality Vietnamese products. Goods would have to come from legitimate brand owners or authorized distributors, with original prices and outlet prices clearly displayed. Electronic traceability systems would also be required to curb counterfeit and untraceable goods.

The ministry said Ho Chi Minh City was well positioned to develop the model thanks to its large consumer market, strong tourism base and transport connectivity. The city welcomed about 8.5 million international visitors and 45 million domestic tourists in 2025.

The proposed outlet network is expected to create an additional distribution channel for Vietnamese products while encouraging international and domestic visitors to spend more during their stay, further supporting the city's retail and tourism sectors.

By Phuc Hau – Translated by Thuy Doan