VETC suspends e-wallet service fee collection

According to VETC, the company had received feedback regarding its proposed VETC e-wallet fee policy and acknowledged that the process of developing, communicating and preparing to implement the policy had not been comprehensive enough to provide customers with a satisfactory experience or secure their consensus.

In the coming period, VETC will announce the available payment methods and associated costs while developing plans and a roadmap to connect with more payment methods. This will allow customers to choose the payment solution that best suits their needs proactively.

The company will also continue working with credit institutions, relevant organizations and partners to optimize its operations and propose policies aimed at reducing additional costs. VETC will further research and develop additional features and value-added services to provide more practical benefits to customers using its e-wallet.

A VETC representative apologized and said the company would seriously learn from the experience, particularly regarding communications, the process of developing and implementing policies, and consultation with customers and relevant authorities before introducing changes that could have a broad impact.

Non-stop electronic toll lane on the expressway

Previously, VETC had planned to introduce e-wallet service fees in August, with individual users charged VND6,600 ($0.25) per month and organizations and businesses charged VND66,000 ($2.50) per month. Viettel Money, the e-wallet linked to the ePass app's traffic account, was also expected to introduce a similar fee from August. The proposed fees were intended to cover the maintenance and upgrading of technological infrastructure, as well as real-time transaction processing and reconciliation. They were also intended to enhance security and service quality and ensure seamless connectivity between e-wallets and traffic accounts. Both businesses affirmed that they had not charged any service fees before the new policies took effect.

By Bich Quyen- Translated by Huyen Huong