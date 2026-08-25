220kV Nha Be-Tao Dan underground power line put into operation

The 220kV Nha Be-Tao Dan underground power line project in Ho Chi Minh City has been completed in eight months, four months ahead of schedule.

Delegates perform the ritual of the handover ceremony for the project on the morning of August 25. Photo: SGGP/ Dinh Du

A ceremony was held in Nha Be Commune on August 25 to hand over the 220kV Nha Be-Tao Dan power line undergrounding project, covering the section from Nha Be Substation to Rach Dia Bridge.

The entire capital for the key energy infrastructure project was mobilized from social resources, including the private sector.

The 220kV Nha Be-Tao Dan power line undergrounding project at Rach Dia Bridge, where the power lines are being routed underground. Photo: SGGP/ Dinh Du

With a total length of more than 3.2km and an investment of over VND1 trillion (US$39 million), the project was developed by Phu Long Group. Following its completion, the facility was handed over to Power Transmission Company 4, under the National Power Transmission Corporation, for management and operation.

The 220kV underground cable system comprises two circuits running from Nha Be Substation to Rach Dia Bridge, replacing the existing overhead power lines.

The project employed robotic underground drilling technology at locations where the line crosses rivers and canals. A 214-meter section was drilled beneath the Rach Dia River to ensure technical requirements and route accuracy while minimizing impacts on waterway activities and surrounding areas.

Nguyen Thi Kim Ngoc, Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Industry and Trade, speaks at the ceremony. Photo: SGGP/ Dinh Du

Speaking at the ceremony, Nguyen Thi Kim Ngoc, Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Industry and Trade, said that the project would improve the safety and reliability of the city's power system and help prevent overloading.

The undergrounding of the power lines would also free up a significant amount of urban space, creating favorable conditions for the synchronized development of transport and technical infrastructure projects, she said.

The project is therefore of significant importance to the city's urban development, she added.

Nguyen Vu Anh Tu, General Director of Phu Long Group, speaks at the ceremony. Photo: SGGP/ Dinh Du

Nguyen Vu Anh Tu, General Director of Phu Long Group, said that the project had been completed ahead of schedule while meeting stringent technical standards.

He described it as an energy infrastructure project demonstrating the company's responsibility in working with the city to create a green, clean, modern and sustainable living environment.

By Dinh Du- Translated by Huyen Huong