Ho Chi Minh City agency, Korean business sign urban growth cooperation deal

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Finance and Korea Land & Housing Corporation (LH) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on the Urban Growth Partnership Program on the morning of August 20.

Ho Chi Minh City Department of Finance Director Hoang Vu Thanh (L) and LH CEO sign a memorandum of understanding on cooperation. (Photo: SGGP)

South Korean Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City Jung Jung-tae expressed his hope that the MoU would help bring LH’s expertise to bear on Ho Chi Minh City’s development into a global city. To realize this goal, he called on the two sides to soon pilot new urban development, housing, and infrastructure projects, while affirming that the Consulate General of the Republic of Korea stands ready to provide active support.

Director Hoang Vu Thanh expressed his appreciation to the South Korean officials and partners. He said Ho Chi Minh City currently contributes 24.5 percent of the country’s GDP and recorded impressive growth of 8.55 percent in the first six months of the year. As of the end of July 2026, the city had attracted more than US$9.8 billion in foreign direct investment, with South Korea ranking first in terms of the number of active projects.

He described the signing of the five-year Memorandum of Understanding on the Urban Growth Partnership Program as a significant milestone. The two sides will focus on three key areas, including knowledge sharing; identifying flagship projects in social housing and smart urban development; and investment attraction.

With the motto “sharing together – researching together – acting together – developing together,” he expressed confidence that the cooperation would deliver tangible results for Ho Chi Minh City’s urban development.

Ahn Byung-kon, LH CEO, said he believed the cooperation between Ho Chi Minh City and LH would create a model for an environmentally friendly urban-industrial complex.

By Mai Hoa—Translated by Kim Khanh