Ho Chi Minh City real estate market shows signs of recovery

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Construction has recently submitted a report to the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee regarding the status of the local real estate market during the first five months of the year, noting signs of recovery.

Housing in Binh Tien Ward, Ho Chi Minh City (Photo: Hoang Hung)

According to the report, real estate business activities in Ho Chi Minh City grew by 5.22 percent in the first quarter of 2026, accounting for 3.1 percent of the Gross Regional Domestic Product (GRDP) and contributing approximately 2.1 percent to the city’s GRDP growth. This growth level confirms that the real estate market in Ho Chi Minh City has shown signs of a rebound.

Regarding the development of commercial housing, from April 1 to May 26, the city approved the investment policy and the investor for three projects. Cumulatively, in the first five months of 2026, the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee approved investment policies and selected investors for 11 housing and urban area projects, an increase of 5 projects compared to the same period last year covering a scale of approximately 434.36 hectares with a total investment of over VND118.786 trillion. Notably, this includes the city’s approval of the investment policy for the Binh Quoi - Thanh Da New Urban Area, which covers 423.61 hectares with a total investment of approximately VND98.710 trillion.

The Department of Construction reported that Ho Chi Minh City is currently implementing 96 housing projects providing 87,279 apartments and 8,136 low-rise homes for the market. During the first five months of the year, 20 commercial housing projects completed feasibility study appraisals and were exempted from construction permit requirements. Another 20 projects were approved to mobilize capital for future housing sales, providing 16,328 flats with a combined floor area of more than 1.63 million square meters. The supply was heavily concentrated in the high-end segment, which accounted for 14,637 luxury housing while the mid-range segment contributed 1,691 standard housing. No affordable housing units were recorded.

Regarding the development of social housing, worker accommodation in industrial zones, and housing for people in the armed forces, the city completed and put into use one project with a scale of 580 apartments during the first five months. Simultaneously, construction began on three projects with a scale of 2,852 apartments. To date, the city has 14 projects under construction, totaling approximately 11,600 housing flats.

Additionally, seven projects with a scale of 8,835 apartments have completed construction permit procedures and feasibility study appraisals, with construction expected to begin in early July.

By Thanh Hien - Translated by Anh Quan