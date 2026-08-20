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Ho Chi Minh City pushes forward 6,000-MW offshore wind power project

SGGPO

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Cong Vinh met with municipal departments and agencies on the morning of August 20 to review the feasibility study for the Can Gio 2 offshore wind power plant project.

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At the working session between the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee and agencies involved in the Can Gio 2 offshore wind power project (Photo: SGGP)

The Can Gio 2 offshore wind power project has a design capacity of 6,000 MW and is planned for an offshore site in the Can Gio Sea, approximately 10–18 km from the coast.

The project’s preliminary total investment is estimated at VND587.73 trillion (US$22.5 billion), funded through equity and commercial loans and export credit agency (ECA) financing.

The project has strong potential for stable wind power generation, with wind speeds ranging from 7 to 9 meters per second. It is located entirely outside the core zone of the Can Gio Mangrove Biosphere Reserve and is expected to generate approximately 18,508.3 GWh of electricity annually.

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Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Cong Vinh speaks at the meeting. (Photo: SGGP)

At the meeting, relevant agencies proposed putting the project into operation during the 2025–2030 period and committed to implementing it according to the proposed schedule once the city approves its investment policy.

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Cong Vinh affirmed that offshore wind power is among the sectors Ho Chi Minh City is prioritizing for investment attraction, with the aim of restructuring its energy mix, reducing emissions and protecting the environment.

The city is finalizing relevant planning schemes to select investors in accordance with regulations, Vice Chairman Nguyen Cong Vinh said.

By Dinh Du – Translated by Kim Khanh

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6000-MW offshore wind power project Can Gio 2 offshore wind power project Can Gio Mangrove Biosphere Reserve offshore wind power

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