Vietnamese engineers transforming gritty realities of production

Spotting problems, finding solutions

Warranty materials sitting idle in warehouses, alongside rarely used item codes, are heavily monopolizing both physical space and capital resources. For Quality Management Director Nguyen Tan Hung at Samsung HCMC CE Complex LLC, this was a pressing conundrum desperately needing a data-driven solution.

Instead of sticking to old methods, his associates comprehensively reviewed the entire inspection flow, accurately pinpointing where discrepancies were prone to arise. From that foundation, the team standardized actual inventory data, ultimately building a smart management model that intuitively applies AI. This system supports automatic real-time cross-referencing, identifying material groups at risk of long-term stagnation and issuing early warnings so managers can promptly handle them.

For Director Hung, synchronizing data across departments was the biggest hurdle. The team had to cross-check every discrepancy to properly adjust control rules. Consequently, the project helped the enterprise aggressively slash costs arising from obsolete inventory, generating a profitable value of roughly VND65.7 billion (US$2.5 million) for future savings.

Another form of immense waste was discovered by Nguyen Minh Phuong, a Production Supervisor at Intel Products Vietnam LLC, stemming from coupons, also known as dummy chips utilized to validate operational conditions during assembly. Previously, they’d systematically destroy these coupons after fulfilling their tasks, even though many possessed the capacity for reuse. “How can we adeptly control risks and safely recycle these coupons?” he questioned.

To hunt down the answer, Mr. Phuong spearheaded an engineering team working relentlessly for six months. They didn’t just stop at theoretical plans; they meticulously analyzed defect patterns, evaluated risks, and tweaked operational sequences. Following this rigorous process, the team successfully engineered a sustainable coupon recycling workflow. This initiative helps the company save approximately VND10 billion ($382,000) annually, and was subsequently adopted by Intel factories worldwide.

“With over 15 years working at Intel, I’ve had numerous opportunities to participate in technical training activities. Driven by the practical demand to make training programs more accessible, inherently consistent, and optimally supportive for daily tasks, our team meticulously reviewed the entire workflow to streamline and standardize documentation. Digital tools and AI are leveraged to the absolute maximum within permissible limits to drastically minimize manual operations. When data is methodically organized, workers can rapidly look up the necessary content, slashing the time spent on repetitive stages to ultimately channel their energy into highly specialized tasks.” Vo Thanh An, Global Technical Training Department for ATM Manufacturing, Intel Products Vietnam LLC

(Content: SGGP; Illustrated by AI)

Technology must align with practical realities

Introducing a novel technology into a factory isn’t the final destination. It appears the far more daunting challenge is mastering and perfectly aligning that technology with the gritty realities of production. For Ho Le Tan Bao, an automation engineer at Jabil Vietnam LLC, this was exactly the dilemma he faced when he first rolled up his sleeves to test the Intelligent Track System (ITS) magnetic conveyor line.

Born into a family with a rich fabric-weaving tradition in HCMC, the rhythmic clatter of looms instilled in him a profound passion for mechanics. After graduating with a Mechatronics degree, Mr. Bao worked for a tech enterprise before officially joining Jabil. Following 6.5 years of unwavering dedication, he currently serves as the Factory Automation Software Team Leader. He proudly boasts seven groundbreaking initiatives with a total profitable value exceeding VND18 billion ($688,000).

Most notably, his high-speed assembly line solution utilizing ITS technology surges productivity by a staggering 40 percent, saving the company over VND10 billion ($382,000) annually. The brilliant idea struck him after observing magnetic levitation trains traveling at blistering speeds. From that initial spark, his technical crew got the ball rolling on intensive testing. The team collaborated closely with elite experts, independently programming algorithms to route products and integrate automated stages.

Once the system operated stably and catalyzed the 40 percent productivity boost, Jabil officially evaluated the solution as one of the most outstanding initiatives of 2025. It was concurrently honored at their corporate headquarters in Florida. However, for Mr. Bao, the most meaningful takeaway is that the Vietnamese engineering team amassed practical battlefield experience to fuel their technological improvement journey.

For Mr. Bao, adopting new systems requires deep human capital investment. “The biggest hurdle doesn’t lie in simply purchasing cutting-edge technology, but rather in ensuring our Vietnamese crew possesses the requisite knowledge to completely master it,” he explained. Bao has so far directly mentored 10 young engineers, meticulously compiling documentation and providing intensive training for over 100 technicians at the factory.

“Back in 2008, I joined Jabil as a technician. At that time, it appears the persistent conundrum my colleagues wrestled with was an equipment approval workflow relying too heavily on face-to-face exchanges and cumbersome manual paperwork. During the pandemic, tracking down the right person for remote approvals consumed an exorbitant amount of time. Stemming from that harsh reality, our team actively engineered an automated workflow to focus on efficiency. Requests are now instantly routed directly to authorized personnel. Subsequently, this process was standardized uniformly across the factory floor. Over my 18 years here, I’ve racked up 11 initiatives yielding nearly VND5 billion ($191,000), while training 86 young technicians. I believe progress starts with daily self-reflection to relentlessly optimize any illogical details.” Vo Anh Tuan, Test Engineer at Jabil Vietnam LLC

By staff writers – Translated by Thanh Tam