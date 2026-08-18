ST25 rice officially enters Selgros wholesale supermarket chain in Germany

Vietnam’s ST25 rice has officially been placed on shelves and distributed across the Selgros Cash & Carry wholesale supermarket chain in Germany.

Vietnam’s ST25 rice has officially been placed on shelves and distributed across the Selgros Cash & Carry wholesale supermarket chain in Germany, opening up a new direct channel to the European market and consumers for one of Vietnam’s high-quality rice products.

The event took place at the Selgros Lichtenberg supermarket in Berlin on August 17 as part of Vietnam Goods Week. ST25 rice is supplied by Mova Plus, marking the outcome of more than a year of engagement and exchanges between the Vietnamese company and Selgros, with support from the Vietnam Trade Office in Germany.

ST25 rice is the centrepiece of the Vietnam Goods Week at Selgros. (Photo: VNA)

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Vietnamese Ambassador to Germany Nguyen Dac Thanh appreciated Selgros’s cooperation and Mova Plus’s efforts. According to the ambassador, the placement of ST25 rice on Selgros shelves not only creates an additional opportunity for German consumers to access Vietnamese rice products, but also contributes to efforts to increase the added value of Vietnamese agricultural products by shifting the focus from volume to quality, branding and value. Thanh noted that getting a product onto supermarket shelves was only the beginning.

To maintain a long-term presence in the German market, Vietnamese businesses need to continue ensuring product quality and food safety standards, as well as appropriate packaging and stable supply, while developing promotional activities suited to the local market.

Mario Berger, director of Selgros Berlin Lichtenberg, said German consumers are increasingly interested in Vietnamese products, ranging from tropical fruit, seafood and spices to dried products, rice vermicelli and pho. He expressed hope that more Vietnamese agricultural products would be introduced into the Selgros system in the future.

Lam Hien Hoa, global business director of Mova Plus, said the launch represents an opportunity for German consumers and the international community in Germany to gain direct access to a high-quality Vietnamese agricultural product.

According to Dana Ho, commercial and marketing director of Mova Plus, one of the most challenging requirements for bringing ST25 into the Selgros system is demonstrating the product’s origin, safety and consistent quality. Every consignment of rice exported to Europe must undergo inspection and have complete documentation and certificates before being admitted into the distribution system.

Mova Plus selected Vinaseed as a partner in its supply chain in order to control every stage, from seed varieties and growing areas to the production process, thereby ensuring product quality, she said.

Vietnamese Trade Counsellor in Germany Dang Thi Thanh Phuong said the Vietnam Trade Office would continue to serve as a bridge between German importers, distributors and retail chains and Vietnamese businesses, helping Vietnamese products improve market access and expand their export markets.

Vietnamplus