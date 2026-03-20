Ho Chi Minh City real estate market gradually recovering

HoREA Chairman Le Hoang Chau speaks at the meeting (Photo: SGGP/ Thanh Hien)

At the meeting, Le Hoang Chau, Chairman of HoREA, stated that Ho Chi Minh City is undergoing a strong transformation in the development of social housing. In 2025, the city completed 14 projects with 13,040 apartments, achieving 100 percent of the planned target. This serves as a foundation for the city to implement its goal of developing 181,257 social housing units in the 2026–2030 period, including 28,500 units in 2026 alone.

According to HoREA Chairman Le Hoang Chau, the development of social housing still faces several obstacles and shortcomings that need to be promptly reviewed and resolved by the Ministry of Construction and relevant authorities. Specifically, investors of social housing projects have not yet been able to access preferential credit loans from the Vietnam Bank for Social Policies during the 2024–2030 period. In addition, buyers and lease-purchasers of social housing can access preferential loans at an interest rate of 5.4 percent per year, which is relatively high compared to the 4.8 percent rate applied during the 2021–2024 period.

Regarding the pilot mechanism for implementing commercial housing projects under Resolution No. 171/2024, as of early February 2026, Ho Chi Minh City has approved a total of 182 land plots with a combined area of nearly 14.2 million square meters. The application of this pilot mechanism has helped resolve legal bottlenecks and increase housing supply in the city.

Vice Chairman Bui Xuan Cuong of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee speaking at the meeting

Speaking at the meeting, Vice Chairman Bui Xuan Cuong of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee said that the city’s real estate market has shown positive signs of recovery in recent times. Ho Chi Minh City is entering a new phase in which it must both address long-standing issues and shape more modern and sustainable development models. Therefore, the city will focus on removing policy and regulatory bottlenecks while promoting new development models associated with infrastructure, especially in areas around transportation hubs, stations, and TOD (Transit-Oriented Development) projects to create long-term growth momentum.

“The Ho Chi Minh City Real Estate Association needs to strengthen its role as a bridge, enhance policy feedback, and accompany management agencies in policy implementation, thereby ensuring a transparent and healthy market", Vice Chairman Bui Xuan Cuong emphasized.

By Thanh Hien - Translated by Anh Quan