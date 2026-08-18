HOSE loses VND545 trillion, six companies exit billion-dollar club

Stock market capitalization on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange (HOSE) stood at more than VND8.22 quadrillion (US$316 billion) at the end of July 2026, equivalent to 64.01 percent of Vietnam's 2025 GDP.

HOSE capitalization fell by more than VND545 trillion in July 2026.

According to figures released by HOSE on August 18, a sharp market correction in July significantly eroded the value of listed equities.

As of July 31, HOSE's equity market capitalization had fallen 6.18 percent from the end of June. With capitalization exceeding VND8.765 quadrillion on June 30, the exchange lost roughly VND545 trillion in market value in just one month.

The July figure was equivalent to 64.01 percent of 2025 GDP and accounted for more than 94.84 percent of the total capitalization of listed stocks across Vietnam's stock market.

The decline came as major market indices also retreated. At the close of trading on July 31, the benchmark VN-Index stood at 1,735.78 points, down 6.68 percent for the month. The VNAllshare fell 7.5 percent to 1,762.69 points, while the VN30 Index dropped 6.2 percent to 1,872.07 points.

The number of HOSE-listed companies valued at more than US$1 billion also fell from 54 at the end of June to 48 at the end of July, with six companies dropping out of the billion-dollar club.

They were Phu Nhuan Jewelry JSC (PNJ), Kinh Bac City Development Holding Corporation (KBC), GELEX Infrastructure JSC (GEL), Vietcap Securities JSC (VCI), Nam A Bank (NAB), and VNDirect Securities JSC (VND).

By Nhung Nguyen – Translated by Thuy Doan