AVC Women’s Challenge Cup 2023: Vietnam advances to next round

Under the guidance of coach Nguyen Tuan Kiet, the Vietnamese women's volleyball team easily defeated their remaining opponent, Uzbekistan, in the qualifying round, securing the top position in their group without any difficulties.

On June 19, the Vietnamese women's volleyball team played against the Uzbekistan women's team in the last match of the group stage in Group D to determine the final position.

Facing an opponent with a perceived physical advantage, Head Coach Nguyen Tuan Kiet fielded the strongest lineup, with team captain Tran Thi Thanh Thuy taking on the crucial role of outside hitter. However, we encountered no difficulties as Uzbekistan's defense struggled to cope with the effective coordination and powerful spikes of the Vietnamese women's volleyball team.

The match concluded swiftly with a decisive 3-0 victory for the Vietnamese women's volleyball team, securing set scores of 25/11, 25/6, and 25/18, respectively. This victory resulted in a flawless record for the Vietnamese women's volleyball team in the group stage of Group D, ensuring their position at the top of the standings.

The Vietnamese women’s volleyball team has successfully advanced to the next round of the AVC Women's Challenge Cup 2023, where the Vietnamese team will be placed in Group F along with teams from Chinese Taipei, Iran, and the winner of the match between Uzbekistan and Mongolia, which takes place on June 20. Following the group stage, the teams will proceed to the knockout stage to vie for a place in the semifinals and finals.

The objective of the Vietnamese women's volleyball team in the tournament is to achieve the best possible results. So far, they have not faced opponents of equal quality, given their current performance.