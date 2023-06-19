Vietnam dominates opening match in AVC Women's Challenge Cup 2023

The Vietnamese women's volleyball team officially entered the AVC Women's Challenge Cup 2023, organized by the Asian Volleyball Confederation (AVC), and easily won their first match against the Mongolian women's team.

On June 18, the AVC Women's Challenge Cup 2023, organized by the AVC, officially commenced in Indonesia, with matches held in all four qualifying groups: A, B, C, and D.

The Vietnamese women's volleyball team was in Group D and encountered the Mongolian women's team in their opening match. Before the start of the game, Coach Nguyen Tuan Kiet's team was deemed to have a slight edge in terms of skills and experience. This advantage was evident on the court during the match.

The team played with a comfortable mindset, enabling Coach Nguyen Tuan Kiet to make several player changes in different positions. Specifically, since the Mongolian women's team was not a formidable opponent, Coach Nguyen Tuan Kiet did not rely heavily on the outside hitter Tran Thi Thanh Thuy, resulting in her only appearing in the first set of the match. In that set, we secured an easy victory with a score of 25/12.

In the second and third sets, Tran Thi Thanh Thuy was substituted and given a break. The position of outside hitter was filled by Pham Thi Nguyet Anh and Vi Thi Nhu Quynh. The middle blockers were rotated among Nguyen Thi Trinh, Ly Thi Luyen, Dinh Thi Tra Giang, and Tran Thi Bich Thuy. Additionally, the workload of the opposite hitter Hoang Thi Kieu Trinh was reduced as she was allowed to rest after the first set for her teammate Doan Thi Xuan to play in those sets. The Vietnamese women's volleyball team wrapped up the second and third sets with scores of 25/17 and 25/12, respectively, resulting in a comprehensive 3-0 victory in the first match.

After their first win, the Vietnamese women's volleyball team has secured a 90 percent chance of advancing to the next round of the tournament as a group comprises only three teams, and the top two teams will progress after the group stage.

On the upcoming match day, June 19, the Vietnamese women's team will compete against the Uzbekistan women's team at 7 p.m. local time.

During the tournament's first day of competition, the host team, Indonesia, triumphed with a 3-0 victory against the women's team from Macau (China), while the women's team from Australia faced an unexpected 1-3 defeat against the women's team from India.