AVC Challenge Cup winners reelected for FIVB Volleyball Women's Challenger Cup

The final list comprises Tran Thi Thanh Thuy, Vo Thi Kim Thoa, Nguyen Khanh Dang, Hoang Thi Kieu Trinh, Doan Thi Lam Oanh, Pham Thi Nguyet Anh, Doan Thi Xuan, Vi Thi Nhu Quynh, Nguyen Thi Trinh, Nguyen Thi Kim Lien, Tran Thi Bich Thuy, Ly Thi Luyen, Tran Tu Linh and Dinh Thi Tra Giang.

The coaching staff includes coach Nguyen Tuan Kiet, and assistant coaches namely Nguyen Trong Linh, Ta Duc Hieu, and Tran Thi Thu Hien.

Additionally, Mr. Le Minh Chau, a member of the team will participate in the trip to France to serve as an employee to provide statistical analyses of the team’s technical performance.

Volleyball Federation of Vietnam (VFV) General Secretary Le Tri Truong, head of the delegation said that the VFV began applying for visas to France for the team in accordance with regulations.

This is the first time that a volleyball team at the national level of Vietnam has an opportunity to officially compete at FIVB Volleyball Women's Challenge Cup in France.