Vietnam women's national volleyball team announced for AVC Challenge Cup

A final squad of 14 players participating in the AVC Challenge Cup which is scheduled to take place in Indonesia at the end of June was revealed on June 8.

The team was reportedly implementing a change for veteran libero Nguyen Thi Kim Lien as a replacement for libero Le Thi Thanh Lien.

Additionally, former player of the HCMC Men’s Volleyball Team Nguyen Trung Nam will participate in the coaching staff to serve as an assistant coach to provide statistical analyses of the team’s technical performance.

According to head coach Nguyen Tuan Kiet, the replacement is necessary to show the spirit of sharing and responsibility of the players when the team will compete in a number of tournaments from now until the end of this year, such as AVC Challenge Cup, VTV Cup, ASEAN Challenge Cup, Asiad 19, and Volleyball Women's Club World Championship.

The team currently is training in the northern coastal province of Quang Ninh.

The final list comprises Tran Thi Thanh Thuy, Nguyen Khanh Dang, Vo Thi Kim Thoa, Doan Thi Lam Oanh, Hoang Thi Kieu Trinh, Pham Thi Nguyet Anh, Tran Thi Bich Thuy, Ly Thi Luyen, Tran Tu Linh, Nguyen Thi Trinh, Nguyen Thi Kim Lien, Vi Thi Nhu Quynh, Doan Thi Xuan, Dinh Thi Tra Giang.