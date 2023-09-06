Australian site calls Vietnam “land of beauty, welcome surprises”

Theaureview.com – a leading independent music and arts publication in Australia - has run a writing titled “Vietnam: A land of beauty and welcome surprises”.

It emphasizes Vietnam is a popular tourist destination known for its stunning landscapes, historic sites, and cultural attractions.

According to the site, it is run by a team of emerging writers and photographers who talk about music, art, film, food, lifestyle, and more, Vietnam has a diverse geography that includes mountains, deltas, and coastal areas.

In central Vietnam, the land is only 50 to 80km wide, and the flexible supporting bar, as it were, if the north and south are viewed graphically as bamboo baskets. However, the rugged mountain terrain means that traversing this narrow part can take several hours.

After a direct flight from Sydney, then a short connecting flight from HCMC, visitors arrive at coastal Nha Trang city in Khanh Hoa province where there are plenty of local experiences to try. Boat cruises, temple visits, countryside cooking classes, and rooftop cocktail bars are just a few of the many attractions in the region.

Specifically, Vietnamese cuisine is renowned for its fresh ingredients, vibrant flavors, and use of herbs and spices. Dishes like pho (noodle soup) and banh mi (sandwich) are popular worldwide.

The site mentions a small village homestay, surrounded by rice fields, outside of Nha Trang that specializes in teaching traditional Vietnamese cuisine. Visitors can learn how to roll their own rice paper rolls. The freshness of food is a recurring theme. They can see tanks of live eels and king prawns ready to serve, and often the fruits, spices, and herbs are locally grown.

Another popular tourist destination in Nha Trang is the Po Nagar Cham Hindu temples - an important part of the culture, overlooking the harbor and dating back to the 7th century. They are remarkably preserved, considering their age and the monsoonal seasons that frequent this region. These towers are dedicated to the goddess Po and there is a steady stream of people making offerings and prayers inside these remarkable temples.

It is noted that the capital of Vietnam is Hanoi but the country's largest city is HCMC, with approximately 10 million residents and transient workers.

The French influence is obvious in many of the public buildings. Even private residences are decorated in traditional French colonial style. About an hour south of HCMC is the Mekong River, the world’s largest inland fishery. Visitors can explore the coconut production along the delta. Cruising along the river in a long boat, whilst eating fresh dragon fruit, mango, and rambutan, they can learn about the regional coconut production.

“Vietnam is a land of contrasts and surprises, from local farmhouses to the most cosmopolitan hotels and restaurants,” the writing concludes.