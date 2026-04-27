Former Vice President moved by Cu Chi guerrillas’ sacrifices

Speaking at a gathering of Cu Chi’s female guerrillas, former Vice President Truong My Hoa expressed deep emotion and called for a film to honor their indomitable spirit.

At a traditional gathering of the Cu Chi female guerrilla force, former Vice President Truong My Hoa expressed deep emotion over their contributions and sacrifices, and proposed the early production of a film dedicated to this extraordinary unit.

Former Vice President Truong My Hoa speaks at the event

On the morning of April 27, the Ho Chi Minh City Veterans Association held a meeting with Cu Chi’s female guerrillas to mark the 51st anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification (April 30, 1975 – April 30, 2026). The event was attended by former Vice President Truong My Hoa and Van Thi Bach Tuyet, Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee.

Cu Chi female guerrilla at the gathering

During the years of fierce conflict, the Cu Chi female guerrilla unit became a symbol of resilience and defiance. Many were captured and brutally tortured, yet remained steadfast, protecting revolutionary networks.

In that struggle, 24 female guerrillas lost their lives at a very young age, while many others have carried the lasting effects of war throughout their lives.

Former Vice President Truong My Hoa and Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Van Thi Bach Tuyet present gifts to the female guerrillas of Cu Chi.

Van Thi Bach Tuyet, Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, gifts female guerrillas

In recognition of their significant contributions, the unit was awarded the title of Hero of the People’s Armed Forces, along with numerous prestigious honors. After peace was restored, these women returned to civilian life, continuing to demonstrate resilience and actively contributing to the development of their communities.

At the gathering, Ms. Truong My Hoa shared her emotion upon revisiting archival footage, images, and stories reflecting the indomitable spirit of the Cu Chi female guerrillas. Women of Cu Chi during wartime embodied the qualities of resilience, courage, loyalty, and resourcefulness, enhancing the legacy of Vietnamese women.

She called on Ho Chi Minh City leaders to support the production of a film about the Cu Chi female guerrillas, describing it as a necessary act of tribute and a way to preserve invaluable memories of a heroic era.

At the event, former Party and State leaders, along with Ho Chi Minh City officials and the city’s Veterans Association, expressed their gratitude, extended their regards, and presented gifts to the Cu Chi female guerrillas.

By Manh Thang - Translated by Anh Quan