General Secretary and State President holds working session with HCMC leaders

General Secretary and State President To Lam met with the Standing Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee to review socio-economic progress and outline plans to achieve double-digit growth in 2026.

On the afternoon of April 27, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam and State President To Lam, together with a delegation, held a working session with the Standing Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam and State President To Lam presides over the working session with the Standing Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

According to the agenda, the meeting focused on preparations for the 50th anniversary of Ho Chi Minh City bearing the name of President Ho Chi Minh; the implementation of the Resolution of the 14th National Party Congress; the city’s development planning; the socio-economic situation in the first four months of 2026; and plans to achieve double-digit economic growth.

The delegation also reviewed efforts to ensure social welfare, conducted a preliminary assessment of the two-tier local government model, and discussed current challenges, obstacles, and proposals put forward by Ho Chi Minh City.

General Secretary and State President To Lam shakes hands with HCMC leaders (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

General Secretary and State President To Lam shakes hands with HCMC leaders (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

Prior to the meeting, General Secretary and State President To Lam and the delegation carried out several key activities in the city.

According to a report presented by the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, since the first Ho Chi Minh City Party Congress for the 2025–2030 term, the city has recorded clear progress across multiple sectors, laying an important foundation for achieving double-digit growth and meeting its 2026 budget revenue targets.

Economic growth has remained positive, while budget revenues continue to rise strongly, reflecting development potential and the synergies generated following the merger of administrative units.

Head of the Central Organization Commission Nguyen Duy Ngoc at the working session with the Standing Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

Chairman of the Central Policy and Strategy Commission Nguyen Thanh Nghi attends the working session. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

The city has also undertaken strong reforms in governance, proactively operating its administrative apparatus under new approaches, and effectively leveraging special mechanisms and policies under Resolutions 98, 188, 222, and 260. These have created a more favorable legal framework and significantly shortened the time required for investment procedures and project implementation.

Ho Chi Minh City has also effectively carried out directives from General Secretary and State President To Lam, with key tasks implemented decisively and aligned with tangible public benefits, including the development of green spaces and parks, public transport, and environmental protection, thereby fostering broad social consensus.

General Phan Van Giang, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defense, at the working session. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

At the same time, the city has unlocked resources from stalled projects and focused on resolving bottlenecks in major, strategic developments, helping to free up capacity and create new momentum for growth. The administrative system has operated stably, while the two-tier local government model has functioned smoothly, ensuring uninterrupted delivery of public services to residents and businesses.

With these results and a strong spirit of decisive action, Ho Chi Minh City has a solid basis to strive toward achieving its double-digit growth target and budget revenue goals for 2026.

General Secretary and State President To Lam speaks at the working session. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

Ho Chi Minh City Party Secretary Tran Luu Quang at the working session (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

Participants at the event (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan