HCMC seeks to pilot modern mega-city governance model

HCMC has proposed piloting a modern “mega-city” governance model alongside sweeping decentralization and delegation of authority tied to stronger accountability, as part of a broader push to unlock breakthrough development in a new phase.

General Secretary and State President To Lam chairs a working session with the Standing Committee of the HCMC Party Committee.

At a working session on April 27 between General Secretary and President To Lam and the Standing Committee of the HCMC Party Committee, Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc outlined key priorities and policy recommendations on behalf of city leaders.

Seven priority tasks and solutions

First, the city reaffirmed its commitment to sustaining robust economic growth, targeting its 2026 GRDP goal while mobilizing total social investment equivalent to around 30 percent of GRDP, or roughly VND1.2 quadrillion, with an emphasis on substantive and sustainable outcomes.

Second, HCMC aims to fully disburse its 2026 public investment plan, estimated at VND148 trillion, by accelerating implementation under the principle of “fast, real, decisive, and effective,” with clear accountability for agency heads.

Third, the city will focus on unlocking and mobilizing investment resources by removing bottlenecks in compensation and site clearance, while expediting the launch and execution of key projects funded by public, private, and foreign direct investment.

Fourth, social welfare—particularly housing—will be strengthened through expanded social housing programs, with a target of completing 28,500 units in 2026. Priority will be given to rental housing to better meet diverse demand.

Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc delivers a report at the meeting.

Fifth, authorities will intensify efforts to address persistent urban challenges, including traffic congestion, flooding, environmental degradation, and drug-related issues. A policy of fare-free bus services will also be rolled out to reduce private vehicle use, easing congestion and pollution.

Sixth, the city will refine its development framework by reviewing and assessing Resolution No.31-NQ/TW on HCMC’s development to 2030 with a vision to 2045, forming the basis for a new resolution and a proposed Law on Special Urban Areas.

Seventh, HCMC will promote emerging sectors, aiming to position itself as a hub for cultural industries, while integrating heritage preservation with digital transformation to drive sustainable growth and improve quality of life.

An overview of the working session

Call for breakthrough mechanisms

In light of evolving development demands—particularly following administrative restructuring and the implementation of a two-tier local government model—the Standing Committee urged the Politburo to soon issue a new resolution on HCMC’s development in a new era, featuring bold and exceptional mechanisms.

HCMC leaders attend the meeting.

Central to this proposal is permission to pilot a modern mega-city governance model, alongside comprehensive decentralization and delegation of authority linked to robust accountability. The city also seeks greater autonomy to design and implement tailored policies in areas such as land management, investment, planning, public finance, science, technology, and innovation.

In addition, HCMC has requested authority to proactively determine staffing levels across Party and State agencies, ensuring alignment with both central mandates and local development needs while maintaining a streamlined and efficient apparatus.

HCMC leaders attend the meeting.

The city further proposed more flexible and competitive mechanisms for managing, utilizing, and remunerating public officials to attract and retain talent, enhance governance capacity, and improve policy execution in support of rapid and sustainable growth.

At the meeting, the municipal leadership also called on the National Assembly and Government to expedite the formulation and enactment of a Law on Special Urban Areas, aimed at institutionalizing long-term, stable, and comprehensive special mechanisms. Such a legal framework, officials said, would provide a strong foundation for HCMC to exercise greater autonomy in governance, mobilize and allocate resources more effectively, implement innovative development models, and enhance both State management efficiency and international competitiveness.

By Thu Huong, Van Minh, Ngo Binh – Translated by Thuy Doan