Art performance marks vibrant opening of International Travel Expo HCMC 2025

An art program, themed Vietnam Night – Flow of Quintessence, brought color and vibrancy to Ho Chi Minh City as it kicked off the 19th International Travel Expo HCMC (ITE HCMC 2025) at night on September 3.

Among attendees were Deputy Prime Minister Mai Van Chinh; Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Nguyen Van Hung; Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc; along with provincial leaders, representatives of ministries and agencies, consuls general and international organizations from 41 countries and territories.

In his opening remarks, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc emphasized that the theme “Flow of Quintessence” reflects not only the image of the Mekong River, a wellspring of culture and history, but also a metaphor for the continuity, unity and spread of sustainable values.

Ho Chi Minh City is steadily shaping itself into a modern megacity, a dynamic economic and financial center, as well as a distinctive and appealing tourist destination.

The gala unfolded with highlights such as the shadow dance “Welcome Ho Chi Minh City” and the upbeat “Mashup Hello Ho Chi Minh City,” offering a heartfelt greeting to international visitors.

The short film “Ho Chi Minh City– Flow of Quintessence” introducing the city’s distinctive culture, festivals, cuisine, and its growth in the new era; "Cultural Essence" performance revived heritage through cai luong (southern Vietnamese folk opera), tuong co (classical Vietnamese opera) and martial music; a performance with the ao dai (traditional dress) collection "Heritage Essence" was inspired by traditional craft villages.

The 19th International Travel Expo Ho Chi Minh City (ITE HCMC 2025) will take place from September 4 to September 6 at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Center (SECC), continuing a 19-year journey of growth and reaffirming its role as a leading platform for international tourism promotion in the Mekong region and Asia.

Under the theme “Sustainable Tourism – Vibrant Experiences,” the fair aims to promote green and responsible tourism products, as well as offer memorable experiences for visitors and international partners.

On the same afternoon, Ho Chi Minh City hosted the opening ceremony of the 12th General Assembly of the Tourism Promotion Organization for Asia Pacific Cities (TPO) 2025. This marks the first time Vietnam has served as host of the TPO General Assembly, held within the framework of ITE HCMC 2025.

According to Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc, the city is committed to fostering cooperation, strengthening connections, and affirming its position as a regional tourism hub.

He noted that since July 1, Ho Chi Minh City officially expanded its administrative boundaries through the merger with Binh Duong and Ba Ria–Vung Tau provinces, with the goal of developing into an international megacity.

Looking ahead to 2045, Ho Chi Minh City will seek to rank among the world’s top 100 cities, positioning itself as an Asian center of economy, finance, and tourism, as well as a globally attractive destination with high living standards, distinctive development and sustainability.

Under the theme “Shaping the Future of Tourism: Toward Digital and Green Transformation,” the 2025 TPO General Assembly identified digitalization and green transition as two strategic pillars to ensure sustainable growth, serves as an orientation aligned with the United Nations’ 17 sustainable development goals.

