Art exchange marks sister-city relationship between Da Lat, Chuncheon

A cultural and arts exchange between Da Lat City and Chuncheon City of South Korea as part of the 10th Da Lat Flower Festival 2024 attracted a large number of locals and visitors on the evening of December 4 in the flower city.

South Korean artists perform in the event. (Photo: SGGP)

According to the chairman of the People's Committee of Da Lat City in the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong, Dang Quang Tu, in recent two years, Da Lat City has become a favorite destination of South Korean tourists. The city has so far welcomed about 280,000 Korean visitors in 2024, accounting for 60 percent of the total number of international travelers to the locality.

Da Lat and Chuncheon established a friendly relationship in 2016 and signed a sister-city agreement in 2019. Over the past five years, Da Lat has had many effective exchange and cooperation activities, such as organizing friendly visits between local governments, councils, and delegations from sectors such as education and sports.

The two sides have co-organized annual traditional cultural activities such as the Festival of Chuncheon City’s People, the Da Lat Flower Festival, and the civil servant exchange program between the two cities. In addition, many of Da Lat City’s students have studied at major universities in Chuncheon.

The cultural and arts exchange between Da Lat and Chuncheon City of South Korea is not only an event marking the 10th Da Lat Flower Festival but also celebrating the 5th anniversary of the sister-city relationship between the two cities, Mr. Tu said.

The cultural and arts exchange between Da Lat and Chuncheon City of South Korea attracts many locals and tourists. (Photo: SGGP)

The Department of Transport of Lam Dong Province has just announced that locals and tourists can use free-of-charge electric vehicles to take sightseeing around Xuan Huong Lake from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. on December 5-6.

Accordingly, visitors can catch the vehicles at the locations, including at the beginning of Le Thi Hong Gam Street, the Tran Quoc Toan-Le Thi Hong Gam corner, Le Dai Hanh Street, parking areas at Tran Nhan Tong-Tran Quoc Toan intersection, in front of Lam Vien Square, Tran Quoc Toan Night Market, the opposite of Da Lat Flower Garden, and Quan The Am Pagoda.

A pick-up and drop off point of free-of-charge electric vehicles on Tran Quoc Toan Street along Xuan Huong Lake in Da Lat City (Photo: SGGP)

The Da Lat City People's Committee has also decided to open temporary paid parking plots located in the planning area on Pham Hong Thai Street in Ward 10 and educational facilities including Da Lat College on Yersin Street in Ward 10, Thang Long High School for Gifted Students on Tran Phu Street in Ward 3, Lam Dong College of Economics and Techniques on Tran Phu Street in Ward 4, the old Da Lat Vocational College on Hoang Van Thu Street in Ward 4, and roads in the Lam Dong Provincial Cultural and Sports Center planning area on Xo Viet Nghe Tinh and Cao Ba Quat Streets in Wards 6 and 7.

The move aims to address traffic congestion and provide parking spaces for locals and tourists during the flower festival.

The Korean choir performs in the cultural and arts exchange. (Photo: SGGP)

Violinist Truong Le Son and singer Hoang Le Vi perform in the cultural and arts exchange. (Photo: SGGP)

By Doan Kien – Translated by Kim Khanh