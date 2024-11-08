10th Da Lat Flower Festival not use capital from State budget

State funds will not be allocated to the 10th Da Lat Flower Festival thanks to contributions from businesses, organizations, collectives, and individuals who register for organizing activities during the flower show.

At the press conference of the 10th Da Lat Flower Festival in HCMC on November 7 (Photo: SGGP)

The statement was made by the People's Committee of the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong at a press conference on the flower show, aiming to provide information, promote, and attract investment in the tourism and services sector in the province which was held in HCMC on November 7.

The 10th Da Lat Flower Festival is expected to attract around two million visitors, including 60,000 foreign tourists, and generate revenue of VND3,600 billion, the organization added.

This year's Da Lat Flower Festival themed “Da Lat Flowers - A Symphony of Colors”, aims to promote the image, culture, people, and tourism of Da Lat to both domestic and international visitors.

It also honors the resort town with titles, including “A Flower Festival City of Vietnam” recognized on June 10, 2009 by the Prime Minister, the “Festival City of Asia” by the International Festivals and Events Association (IFEA) ASIA in February 2024, the “Best Asia Flower and Garden Festival” and the “Top 5 Impressive Festival Cities of Asia”.

Vice Chairman of the People's Committee of Lam Dong Province Pham S speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

Speaking at the press conference, Vice Chairman of the People's Committee of Lam Dong Province Pham S said that Lam Dong has the advantages of climate, natural landscapes, cultural values, and forest resources to develop a variety of tourism products. In addition, the province is also focusing on developing the night-time economy, handicrafts, and OCOP products. Lam Dong expects to draw 10 million visitors this year.

At the event, Nguyen Trung Kien, Director of the Department of Culture, Sports, and Tourism of Lam Dong Province, announced that the 2024 Da Lat Flower Festival will include 12 flower-themed programs, 22 cultural and art activities, two seminars, three trade events promoting OCOP products and Lam Dong’s specialties, four sports events, and others.

The flower festival also aims to strengthen the value of flowers and the cultivation, breeding, preservation, processing, and consumption of flowers and tourist products made of flowers in Da Lat City and its surrounding areas.

Director of the Department of Culture, Sports, and Tourism of Lam Dong Province, Nguyen Trung Kien speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

Some of the highlight events include the opening ceremony and the closing ceremony, which features a special art program marking the New Year 2025; flower spaces on the main streets; an international seminar on green tourism development in Da Lat, a cultural industry based on biodiversity and local cultural resources; and an art program honoring Bao Loc City, the tea-growing area of Lam Dong Province.

There will be a music festival titled “Da Lat Fun Color,” “Bao Lam—Legend and Convergence” festival, Lang Biang Pink Grass Festival, “Di Linh—Identity and Integration” festival, a music performance, “Brilliant Colors of Da Lat Flowers” exhibition, and tourism activities exploring attractions in the province.

The 10th Da Lat Flower Festival is scheduled to take place on December 5-31.

By Hai Ngoc – Translated by Kim Khanh