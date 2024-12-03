Preparation for 10th Da Lat Flower Festival nearly finished

The preparation for the 10th Da Lat Flower Festival has nearly been completed to get ready for the opening day, which is scheduled to take place at Lam Vien Square in Da Lat City, the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong, on December 5.

The preparation for the 10th Da Lat Flower Festival has nearly been completed. (Photo: SGGP)

The flower spaces decorated with thousands of flowerpots on the main street of Yersin, Tran Hung Dao, Nguyen Van Cu, Le Dai Hanh, and Tran Quoc Toan, and around Xuan Huong Lake are in the final stages of completion. The flower spaces will be set up and displayed for about one month, starting from December 4, 2024, until January 2, 2025.

Tourists visit the Love Valley tourist area in Da Lat City. (Photo: SGGP)

According to the Department of Culture and Sports of Da Lat City, in response to the 10th Da Lat Flower Festival 2024, many tourist areas in the city will offer free and discounted entry on the opening day (December 5) and several days during the festival.

Specifically, tourist attractions such as Da Lat Railway Station, Da Lat Flower Garden, Lam Dong Museum, the National Historical Site of Da Lat Children's Prison, Palace 3, Clay Sculptures Tunnel, and well-known cafes will offer free entrance fees to visitors.

In addition, other tourist sites, including the Love Valley, will offer a 50 percent discount on entry fees on December 5 and a 20 percent discount during subsequent days, while each tourist facility, consisting of Mongo Land, Puppy Farm, and Thuy Thuan Coffee, will present 500 free tickets for the first visitors.

On this occasion, Vinh Tien Artichoke and Wine Company will also offer a 10 percent discount on entrance fees and products from December 5-31.

As of now, 17 luxury hotels and resorts have offered discounts of 10 percent or provided gifts worth VND500,000 (US$19.7) for visitors who experience their services during the Da Lat Flower Festival 2024.

Vuon Dia Dang (Paradise Garden) cafe in Da Lat City (Photo: SGGP)

The media center for the 10th Da Lat Flower Festival 2024 officially opened on December 2. (Photo: SGGP)

On December 2, a media center for the 10th Da Lat Flower Festival 2024 officially opened at the Hoa Binh Exhibition Area in Ward 1, Da Lat City, to provide information to journalists during the event.

Nearly 500 articles from media agencies and hundreds of posts on social media platforms have been published, creating a positive media impact and attracting the attention of readers and tourists at home and abroad, Director of the Department of Information and Communications of Lam Dong Province Hoang Van Bang said.

The 10th Da Lat Flower Festival, themed “Da Lat Flowers—A Symphony of Colors,” is scheduled to take place on December 5-31. The flower show will include 12 flower-themed programs, 22 cultural and art activities, two seminars, three trade events promoting OCOP products and Lam Dong’s specialties, four sports events, and others. It is expected to attract around two million visitors, including 60,000 foreign tourists.

Some images of the preparation for the 10th Da Lat Flower Festival:

By Doan Kien—Translated by Kim Khanh