Lam Dong bans vehicles on Da Lat City’s central streets during flower festival

Vehicles with 29 or more seats will be banned on streets around Xuan Huong Lake in Da Lat City on December 1-31 to ensure safety for the 10th Da Lat Flower Festival.

Specifically, vehicles are prohibited on Tran Quoc Toan Street surrounding Xuan Huong Lake, excluding the road section from the Yersin- Tran Quoc Toan intersection to the Tran Nhan Tong - Tran Quoc Toan junction.

The functional departments of the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong have installed road signs, including “No stopping or No parking”, and “No stopping or No parking—Except pickup and delivery with electric vehicles", on the entire Tran Quoc Toan Street from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. during the flower festival.

Commercial nine-seat electric vehicles and below are allowed to park, pick up, and drop off passengers at free-of-charge public parking areas on Tran Quoc Toan Street.

The 10th Da Lat Flower Festival, themed “Da Lat Flowers—A Symphony of Colors,” is scheduled to take place on December 5-31. The flower show will include 12 flower-themed programs, 22 cultural and art activities, two seminars, three trade events promoting OCOP products and Lam Dong’s specialties, four sports events, and others. It is expected to attract around two million visitors, including 60,000 foreign tourists.

By Doan Kien - Translated by Kim Khanh