10th Da Lat Flower Festival to take place between December, January

The 10th Da Lat Flower Festival 2024 will take place from December 2024 to January 2025 featuring a variety of activities, the People’s Committee of Lam Dong province announced at a press conference held in the evening of October 29.

At the press conference of the 10th Da Lat Flower Festival 2024 (Photo: SGGP)

According to the People's Committee of the central highland province of Lam Dong, the 10th Da Lat Flower Festival will open on the evening of December 5, 2024, with various activities aimed at strengthening the values of flowers and the cultivation, breeding, preservation, processing, and consumption of flowers and tourist products made of flowers in Da Lat City and its surrounding areas.

The flower festival has 10 main programs, including the opening ceremony and the closing ceremony, which features a special art program marking the New Year 2025.

The flower spaces on the main street of Yersin, Tran Hung Dao, Nguyen Van Cu, Le Dai Hanh, Tran Quoc Toan, and around Xuan Huong Lake are decorated with hundreds of thousands of flowerpots.

The flower space around Xuan Huong Lake (Photo: SGGP)

Some of the highlight events include a seminar on green tourism development in Da Lat, a cultural industry based on biodiversity and local cultural resources, and an art program honoring Bao Loc City, the tea-growing area of Lam Dong Province.

There will be activities, such as an exhibition on OCOP products, wine, tea, coffee, and Da Lat’s specialties, a vegetable and flower market, an international cultural and arts exchange between Da Lat and Chuncheon City of South Korea, and a street carnival.

An art performance at the 9th Da Lat Flower Festival 2022 (Photo: SGGP)

Lam Dong Province currently has 3,178 accommodation establishments with a total of 40,644 rooms. The province has 450 hotels ranging from 1 to 5 stars, offering 13,388 rooms, including 56 3 - 5 star hotels with 4,942 rooms, and 394 hotels from 1 to 2 stars with 8,446 rooms. There are also 83 travel agencies in the province; 112 tourist areas and attractions.

