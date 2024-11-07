Around 100,000 train tickets for Tet holidays sold

Around 100,000 tickets were successfully booked within over one month after the railway sector started selling tickets for the upcoming Tet (lunar New Year) holiday, according to Railway Transport Joint Stock Company.

Passengers buy train tickets at a station. (Photo: SGGP)

Currently, pre-Tet tickets are still available on all routes. Around 16,000 tickets from HCMC, Di An, and Bien Hoa stations to stations from Nha Trang to Hanoi are available for travel before January 22, 2025, and from January 26 to January 28, 2025.

A few seats are left on trips to Phan Thiet, Nha Trang, and Hanoi on January 23-25, 2025. From January 29 to February 16, 2025, plenty of tickets to stations across the country are still available.

During the upcoming Lunar New Year holiday, the railway industry will operate 13 pairs of local passenger trains and nine pairs of Thong Nhat trains between Hanoi and Saigon stations. Pairs of additional trains will travel from HCMC to Da Nang, Tam Ky, Dieu Tri, and Nha Trang and vice versa.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.dsvn.vn, vetau.com.vn, and vetauonline. vn or at train stations or authorized ticket agents, through the Ticket Hotline and the Customer Hotline at 19001520, 19000109, or mobile apps such as Momo, VNpay, ZaloPay, and Viettelpay.

The company recommends passengers visit dsvn. vn, choose the tab ‘Check valid ticket’ to check the validity of purchased tickets, and fill in necessary information such as ticket ID, train number, departure and arrival stations, departure date, and personal paper number, to check the validity of their bought items to avoid fake ones. Passengers should arrive at the station at least 30 minutes before their trains are scheduled to depart. Each passenger is also allowed to carry no more than 20kg of luggage.

By Hai Ngoc – Translated by Kim Khanh