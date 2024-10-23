Passengers warned of buying fake train tickets

Saigon Railway Transport Joint Stock Company (Saratrans) has just delivered detailed instructions for train ticket buyers to check the validity of their bought items to avoid fake ones when tickets for routes of the upcoming Tet holiday are scarce.

The company recommends passengers make bookings on its official outlets and its subsidiaries’ websites at www.dsvn.vn and www.vetau.com.vn; or can buy tickets directly at train stations or authorized ticket agents or through e-wallets.

To check the validity of purchased tickets, buyers should visit dsvn.vn and choose the tab ‘Check valid ticket’. After filling necessary information such as ticket ID, train number, departure and arrival stations, departure date, and personal paper number, they can click ‘Check ticket’ to see saved information on the system.

Around 73,000 train tickets were sold within three weeks after it started selling tickets for the upcoming Tet (lunar New Year) holiday.

Currently, pre-Tet tickets are still available on all routes. Tickets to some destinations are available for travel before January 22, 2025, and from January 26 to January 28, 2025. Many seats are left on trips from HCMC to Phan Thiet, Nha Trang, and other localities on January 23-25, 2025. There are still plenty of tickets to stations across the country available.

