Vietnam Railways starts selling tickets on digital map

The Vietnam Railways (VNR) on October 21 officially launched online map services allowing passengers to purchase their train tickets with international payment cards or via Google Pay, Apple Pay, and Samsung Pay.

(Illustrative photo: SGGP)

Train times, tickets, and service information are provided in multiple languages. The new service allows travelers to easily search for train schedules and purchase train tickets online.

Accordingly, passengers open Google Maps to enter their departure and destinations, choose the transport mode icon, Vietnam Rail and trips, purchase tickets, select departure time, seats, and choose the payment method.

According to the Vietnam Railways, selling tickets on a digital map aims to diversify methods of sales and types of marketing to communicate with customers.

By Minh Duy – Translated by Kim Khanh