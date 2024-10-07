Travel

Over 43,000 train tickets for Tet holidays sold after starting selling

SGGPO

The railway sector sold more than 43,000 tickets within one day after it started selling tickets for the upcoming Tet (lunar New Year) holiday, earning nearly VND77 billion (US$3.1 million) from ticket sales.


Passengers buy train tickets for Tet holidays at Saigon Railway station. (Photo: SGGP)

The railway sector started selling train tickets to serve the rising travel demand of passengers on Tet at 8 a.m. on the morning of October 6.

As of October 7, few seats are left on HCMC-Hanoi trips on January 24-25, 2025. The one-way ticket is more than VND2.5-2.8 million per person in a 6-berth cabin and around VND3.2 million per person in a 4-berth cabin.

The railway sector is prioritizing the sale of tickets for long-distance journeys, and tickets for peak days from January 24 -26, 2025, are nearly sold out.

This year, the railway sector has stopped offering the “Reserve Now & Pay Later” service. Therefore, passengers can complete payment within 30 minutes of booking. Each traveler is allowed to purchase a maximum number of 20 return tickets

Train operations will be organized from January 15, 2025, to February 16, 2025. The railway industry will regularly operate 22 pairs of Thong Nhat trains between Hanoi station and Saigon station and 13 pairs of regional trains.

By Hai Ngoc – Translated by Kim Khanh

