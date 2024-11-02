National

Tickets on some Tet train routes sold out

According to the new Mien Dong Bus Station, the service period for Lunar New Year 2025 is expected to run ten days before and ten days after the holiday.

Routes with longer distances to Northern provinces will begin operating on January 9, 2025. Ticket prices will not increase by more than 40 percent from January 14 to 17, 2025, and will not exceed 60 percent from January 18 to February 1, 2025, for routes from Quang Ngai northward.

Similarly, routes to Ninh Thuan and Lam Dong will see a maximum increase of 40 percent from January 18 to 21, 2025, and no more than 60 percent from January 22 to February 2, 2025. Short-distance routes will not increase fares by more than 40 percent.

During this period, SAMCO Corporation will sell tickets at the new Mien Dong Bus Station for certain routes with high demand where transportation units lack available vehicles.

The railway sector has opened sales for 167,000 seats starting October 6. For Lunar New Year trains from Saigon to Hanoi and Saigon to Da Nang, there are very few tickets left in soft-seat and four-berth compartments for January 24, 25, and 26, 2025.

However, tickets are still available for the Saigon to Phan Thiet and Nha Trang routes. The highest ticket price for the Saigon to Hanoi route is about VND3.2 million, while the lowest is VND2.2 million.

By Hai Ngoc – Translated by Thuy Doan

