Instant landslides on Khanh Le Pass, Son Thai Commune, Khanh Vinh District, Khanh Hoa Province are set in motion by persistent torrential rains, obstructing traffic.

Persistent heavy rain causes severe landslides on Khanh Hoa’s Khanh Le Pass.

Deputy Director of Khanh Hoa Province's Department of Transport Chu Van An reported landslides on December 15 at three sections on the pass due to prolonged heavy rain in the area.

Upon receiving the report, the Provincial Department of Transport directed relevant units to ensure and regulate traffic, and urgently mobilize machinery, equipment and personnel to clear the debris.

According to the Director of Khanh Hoa Provincial Road Management and Construction Joint Stock Company, the landslide points above released about 26,000 cubic meters of soil and rock. Currently, the unit has only accessed the nearest point, with about 200-300 cubic meters of landslide debris.

At the current time, incidents have obstructed traffic across Khanh Le Pass. Local authorities and traffic police are blocking vehicles at the foot of the pass.

The National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting, in recent days, various places from Thua Thien Hue to Khanh Hoa and Dak Lak provinces have experienced moderate to heavy rains, with risks of flash floods on small rivers and streams and landslides on steep slopes in many localities.

Related News Central region copes with abnormal spells of floods, torrential rains

By Truong Nhan- Translated by Huyen Huong