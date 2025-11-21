National

All trains through South Central region suspended

SGGPO

Prolonged heavy rains and flooding had damaged a 100-meter section of the North–South railway between Nha Trang and Cay Cay stations, Khanh Hoa Province.

z7247326949240-8bf611e443d857c8671e1896a1b16812-4952-5561.jpg
Railway section between Nha Trang and Cay Cay stations in Khanh Hoa Province is severely damaged. (Photo: SGGP)

On November 21, Director of Phu Khanh Railway Operations Branch, Le Quang Vinh, said that earlier, fast-flowing floodwaters had washed away the railway foundation, leaving the tracks suspended precariously in midair. The railway sector had temporarily suspended train services due to several days of deep flooding and has now halted all trains passing through the South Central region.

z7239775835409-295b8263cd0a49cc6122d1b73d9093be-9949-7176.jpg
Train services have been halted at Dieu Tri station in Gia Lai Province due to flooded tracks. (Photo: SGGP)

On the morning of the same day, Khanh Hoa Meteorological and Hydrological Station reported that total rainfall over the past 24 hours was exceptionally heavy, with the northern part of the province recording 100–250 mm and the southern part at 20–60 mm. Some locations, such as Dai Lanh and Ho Hoa Son, saw rainfall exceed 450–500 mm.

Heavy rainfall is expected to continue, with northern areas of the province forecast to receive 50–120 mm and southern areas reaching 30–70 mm. Warnings have been issued for significant flooding in the local river basins of Dinh Ninh Hoa River from 1 to over 3 meters, Cai Nha Trang River from 1 to over 2 meters, and Cai Phan Rang River from 0.5 to over 1.5 meters.

Related News
By Hieu Giang – Translated by Kim Khanh

Tags

North–South railway trains suspended South Central region Khanh Hoa

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Acting Editor-in-Chief: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong, Truong Duc Nghia, Le Minh Tung

Senior Managing Editor: Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Ban Co Ward, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn