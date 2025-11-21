All trains through South Central region suspended

Railway section between Nha Trang and Cay Cay stations in Khanh Hoa Province is severely damaged. (Photo: SGGP)

On November 21, Director of Phu Khanh Railway Operations Branch, Le Quang Vinh, said that earlier, fast-flowing floodwaters had washed away the railway foundation, leaving the tracks suspended precariously in midair. The railway sector had temporarily suspended train services due to several days of deep flooding and has now halted all trains passing through the South Central region.

Train services have been halted at Dieu Tri station in Gia Lai Province due to flooded tracks. (Photo: SGGP)

On the morning of the same day, Khanh Hoa Meteorological and Hydrological Station reported that total rainfall over the past 24 hours was exceptionally heavy, with the northern part of the province recording 100–250 mm and the southern part at 20–60 mm. Some locations, such as Dai Lanh and Ho Hoa Son, saw rainfall exceed 450–500 mm.

Heavy rainfall is expected to continue, with northern areas of the province forecast to receive 50–120 mm and southern areas reaching 30–70 mm. Warnings have been issued for significant flooding in the local river basins of Dinh Ninh Hoa River from 1 to over 3 meters, Cai Nha Trang River from 1 to over 2 meters, and Cai Phan Rang River from 0.5 to over 1.5 meters.

By Hieu Giang – Translated by Kim Khanh