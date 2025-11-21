Central Vietnam flood toll rises to 41 dead and 9 missing

Floods in Central Vietnam have killed 41 people and submerged over 52,000 homes, prompting the military to mobilize thousands of troops and helicopters for urgent relief efforts.

According to the Department of Dike Management and Natural Disaster Prevention and Control (Ministry of Agriculture and Environment), as of the evening of November 20, natural disasters in the Central region have claimed 41 lives.

Military officers, soldiers are transporting food, drinking water, and essential supplies to households still heavily inundated in Quy Nhon, Gia Lai Province on November 20 (Photo: SGGP)

The breakdown of fatalities includes 16 in Dak lak Province, 14 in Khanh Hoa Province, 4 in Lam Dong Province, 3 in Gia Lai Province, and 2 each in Hue City and Da Nang City. Additionally, nine individuals remain missing.

As of the afternoon of November 20, some 52,056 homes remained submerged, with the highest concentrations of flooding recorded in Dak Lak and Gia Lai provinces. Local authorities spanning from Quang Tri Province to Lam Dong Province have evacuated a total of 18,837 households, comprising 61,793 people.

Reports indicate that over 1 million customers suffered power outages. By the afternoon of November 20, power had been restored to 614,580 subscribers, though 396,140 customers in the provinces of Gia Lai, Khanh Hoa, Dak Lak, and Da Nang City were still without electricity.

The Ministry of National Defense has directed the mobilization of 18,066 personnel and 441 vehicles to assist residents in responding to and recovering from the floods and landslides. Simultaneously, four helicopters have been deployed and are ready for takeoff, carrying two tonnes of food and essential supplies to support communities isolated by the floodwaters.

The Ministry of Public Security has also instructed provincial police departments to mobilize 41,767 officers and soldiers, alongside 3,207 vehicles, to deploy for flood response and recovery efforts.

By staff writers – Translated by Thanh Tam