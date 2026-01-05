Foreign vessel inspected after drifting aground off Quang Ngai

The Dung Quat Port Border Guard Station, under the Quang Ngai Provincial Border Guard Command, conducted an inspection of a foreign vessel—suspected to be Chinese—that had drifted and run aground in waters off Dung Quat Port, on January 5.

A steel-hulled vessel drifts into Dung Quat Port waters.

The inspection was carried out in coordination with Coast Guard Region 2 after authorities detected a foreign fishing vessel stranded in the port area near Van Tuong Commune, Quang Ngai Province. Initial checks found no crew members on board.

The vessel is a steel-hulled fishing boat bearing Chinese characters reading “Qiong Deng Yu,” with hull number 08888. It has a blue hull and a white superstructure, and shows extensive corrosion and structural damage, with all machinery systems rendered inoperative. The boat measures 46.42 meters in length, 8.5 meters in width, and has a draft of 4.2 meters. Inspections of open compartments and cargo holds found no fishing gear or goods on board.

While the vessel’s internal structure remains largely intact, authorities observed signs indicating that crew activities had taken place approximately five to seven days before the vessel was discovered adrift and grounded. Several documents were seized for verification purposes.

In the engine room, officials recorded evidence of electrical short-circuiting and burn marks, with soot visible on the main engine and multiple repair tools present. All operational machinery and equipment were non-functional. In storage and refrigeration areas, a quantity of unused food supplies was found, still within usable condition.

Notably, checks of the fuel storage and supply system revealed that diesel fuel remained in the tanks, posing a potential oil spill risk. The stranded vessel lies about 200 meters from oil pipelines and fuel storage facilities, heightening safety concerns.

The Dung Quat Port Border Guard Station has recommended that specialized forces coordinate to inspect for explosives or flammable hazards and accurately assess remaining fuel volumes to ensure safety. The Department of Foreign Affairs has also been notified to engage with the Chinese side. Authorities are continuing to guard, monitor, and investigate the vessel’s origin and circumstances.

Earlier, border guard forces detected the steel-hulled vessel with Chinese markings drifting ashore near Tuyet Diem 1 Hamlet, Van Tuong Commune at around 5 a.m. on January 4.

