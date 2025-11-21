Deputy Prime Minister visits flood-hit people in Lam Dong

On the morning of November 21, Deputy Prime Minister Ho Quoc Dung inspected flooding conditions and directed disaster-relief efforts in D’ran Commune, Lam Dong Province, while also meeting with residents affected by the recent storms.

Deputy Prime Minister Ho Quoc Dung and Secretary of the Party Committee of Lam Dong Province, Y Thanh Ha Nie Kdam visit residents sheltering from floods in D’ran Commune

At an evacuation site in D’ran Commune, the Deputy Prime Minister inquired about residents’ health and living conditions, expressing sympathy for households severely impacted by the flooding. He encouraged the community to remain calm and united, placing their trust in the leadership of the Party, local authorities, and response forces, and to persevere in overcoming the hardships to restore stability in their daily lives.

After inspecting the affected areas, he instructed relevant agencies and units to mobilize all necessary resources to support residents, ensuring access to essential goods and medical care, with particular attention to low-income households, vulnerable families, the elderly, and young children.

As of the morning of November 21, D’ran Commune had reported an estimated VND161 billion (US$6.1 million) in damages. Floodwaters inundated 756 homes, while more than 15 houses collapsed or were swept away along with local infrastructure. Over 1,320 hectares of farmland were severely waterlogged, and multiple areas experienced landslides.

Deputy Prime Minister Ho Quoc Dung listens to D’ran residents to share the hardships they endured in the recent floods. (Photo: SGGP)

Over 1,320 hectares of farmland are severely damaged. (Photo: SGGP)

On the same day, during a working session with Lam Dong provincial leaders, Deputy Prime Minister Ho Quoc Dung instructed the province to urgently implement measures to stabilize the lives of residents affected by the recent floods.

Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Ho Van Muoi said that between November 17 and 21, heavy rains and flooding left four people dead and impacted more than 1,130 households. Some 1,640 hectares of crops, mostly vegetables, were damaged, while 33 major landslides and numerous smaller ones were recorded. Several key routes, including Prenn Pass and Mimosa Pass, were cut off due to landslides. Preliminary estimates place total damages at over VND1 trillion (US$38 million).

Deputy Prime Minister Ho Quoc Dung inspects a landslide site on Mimosa Pass in Lam Dong Province on November 21. (Photo: sGGP)

During the meeting, Deputy Prime Minister Ho Quoc Dung commended Lam Dong Province for its proactive response to the floods, which helped minimize losses during the recent severe weather. To maintain stability, he urged provincial authorities to continue monitoring and updating weather developments to ensure timely action, and to keep inspecting and evacuating residents in areas at high risk of landslides.

He emphasized the need for the province to swiftly address landslide sites, with a particular focus on ensuring traffic safety. Repair work on the damaged Mimosa Pass and Prenn Pass should be accelerated. At the same time, the province should urgently invite experts to conduct detailed assessments of the causes behind the landslides along these mountain roads, providing a comprehensive understanding that will support future prevention efforts.

Deputy Prime Minister Ho Quoc Dung said the Government had approved a VND200 billion allocation for Lam Dong Province to support post-flood recovery efforts. He stressed that since central funding had already been provided, the province must disburse the resources immediately, noting that this is an emergency and any delay is unacceptable.

He also instructed local authorities to continue assessing residents’ losses to ensure timely assistance and help stabilize livelihoods, emphasizing that supporting the affected population and mitigating the consequences of the disaster must remain the top priority.

The local authorities have proposed that the central government consider providing an additional VND600 billion, including VND200 billion for housing and agricultural recovery and VND400 billion for repairing critical infrastructure, such as reinforcing river and stream embankments, clearing flood drainage channels, and repairing damaged bridges and roads. The province has also requested 1,000 tonnes of rice to help stabilize living conditions for affected residents.

Residents of Cat Tien Commune, Lam Dong Province, relocate livestock to safer areas on the morning of November 21. (Photo: SGGP)

By Doan Kien – Translated by Kim Khanh