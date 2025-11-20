Floodwaters submerge western Nha Trang

As of the morning of November 20, heavy rain and rising floodwaters have isolated numerous residential areas in western Nha Trang, Khanh Hoa Province, prompting residents to call for help, while hundreds of cars remained submerged.

Railway section beneath Ngoc Hoi Overpass submerged by floodwaters

The area beneath the Ngoc Hoi overpass, the intersection of the North–South railway with October 23 Street, May 19 Street, and Ring Road 2, serving as a gateway connecting Nha Trang Ward and western Nha Trang, has been surrounded by floodwaters.

On November 19, Khanh Hoa Province experienced moderate to heavy rainfall, with some areas reporting thunderstorms. Total precipitation from 7 a.m. on November 19 to 7 a.m. on November 20 ranged from 100 to 350 mm or more, with Dai Lanh recording 436.1 mm and Van Binh 427.0 mm.

Floodwaters rise over 1 meter in Vinh Diem Trung Urban Area. (Photo: SGGP)

According to the Khanh Hoa Meteorological and Hydrological Station, from November 20 to 22, the province is expected to experience moderate to heavy rainfall, with some areas seeing very heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms.

Rainfall is forecasted to range from 100–250 mm, with certain locations potentially exceeding 400 mm, including Van Ninh, Dai Lanh, Tay Ninh Hoa, Dong Ninh Hoa, Khanh Vinh, Tay Khanh Vinh, Dien Khanh, Nha Trang, Cam Lam, Cam Ranh, Khanh Son, and Tay Khanh Son.

Residents gather at Ngoc Hoi Overpass, unable to access October 23 Road connecting western Nha Trang. (Photo: SGGP)

According to the Khanh Hoa Province’s police, on November 19, the Fire Prevention, Fighting, and Rescue Police Force received numerous reports from residents and local authorities regarding people trapped in deeply flooded areas.

Adverse weather and complex flood conditions led to a surge in rescue requests. Nearly 40 vehicles and over 240 officers successfully evacuated 771 individuals to safety.

Numerous cars surrounded by floodwaters at the base of Ngoc Hoi Overpass (Photo: SGGP)

On the night of November 19, the Naval Region 4 and the Naval Academy rapidly mobilized over 300 officers and soldiers, along with rescue equipment, vehicles, and essential supplies, to assist residents. The forces quickly deployed to high-risk areas, including Suoi Hiep, western Nha Trang, Cam Lam, Cam Hiep Commune, and the Suoi Dau area.

Authorities continue to support residents in relocating property and goods while providing guidance on safety measures in areas that remain isolated.

A car swept away by floodwaters in Tay Nha Trang Ward (Photo: SGGP)

Hundreds of cars parked on the overpass to avoid flooding

Floodwaters have isolated numerous residential areas in Tay Nha Trang Ward for the past three days.

Rescue teams swiftly entered residential areas in western Nha Trang, evacuating residents to safety.

Funeral vehicles surrounded by floodwaters on October 23 Road

By Hieu Giang, Tien Thang—Translated by Kim Khanh