Vietnam’s economy records strongest fourth-quarter growth in 14 years

At this afternoon's press conference

This afternoon, the General Statistics Office (GSO) under the Ministry of Finance held a press conference to release Vietnam’s socio-economic statistics for the fourth quarter and the full year of 2025. The data revealed an impressive economic performance, with the country’s GDP in the fourth quarter 2025 rising 8.46 percent year-on-year, the highest fourth-quarter growth rate in 14 years from 2011 to 2025.

The GSO noted a consistent upward trend throughout the year, with GDP growth strengthening each quarter: 7.05 percent in the first quarter, 8.16 percent in the second quarter, 8.25 percent in the third quarter, and peaking at 8.46 percent in the fourth quarter. Overall, Vietnam’s GDP for 2025 is estimated to have grown by 8.02 percent, marking one of the strongest performances in over a decade, second only to 2022 in the 2011–2025 period.

Sectoral data underscored the broad-based nature of this growth. Agriculture, forestry, and fisheries expanded nearly 4 percent, contributing over 5 percent to total value added, despite challenges from storms and floods. Industry and construction surged nearly 10 percent, accounting for almost 46 percent of total output, while services grew by nearly 9 percent, contributing about half of the overall economic value.

In 2025, the industrial and construction sector achieved its fastest growth since 2019, with value added rising almost 9 percent year-on-year. The service sector also maintained strong momentum, supporting post-pandemic recovery and consumer demand.

Per capita income is projected to reach about VND125.5 million (more than US$5,000), up US$326 from 2024, reflecting improved living standards. Meanwhile, inflation remained under control, with the average consumer price index (CPI) increasing 3.3 percent compared to 2024 within the target set by the National Assembly.

By Luu Thuy - Translated by Anh Quan