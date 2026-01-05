National

Vietnam’s economy records strongest fourth-quarter growth in 14 years

SGGPO

Gross domestic product expands 8.46 percent in the fourth quarter, capping a robust 2025 performance.

z7399471010436-736fab1805576204fcf5867a664d2e42-5234-4081.jpg
At this afternoon's press conference

This afternoon, the General Statistics Office (GSO) under the Ministry of Finance held a press conference to release Vietnam’s socio-economic statistics for the fourth quarter and the full year of 2025. The data revealed an impressive economic performance, with the country’s GDP in the fourth quarter 2025 rising 8.46 percent year-on-year, the highest fourth-quarter growth rate in 14 years from 2011 to 2025.

The GSO noted a consistent upward trend throughout the year, with GDP growth strengthening each quarter: 7.05 percent in the first quarter, 8.16 percent in the second quarter, 8.25 percent in the third quarter, and peaking at 8.46 percent in the fourth quarter. Overall, Vietnam’s GDP for 2025 is estimated to have grown by 8.02 percent, marking one of the strongest performances in over a decade, second only to 2022 in the 2011–2025 period.

Sectoral data underscored the broad-based nature of this growth. Agriculture, forestry, and fisheries expanded nearly 4 percent, contributing over 5 percent to total value added, despite challenges from storms and floods. Industry and construction surged nearly 10 percent, accounting for almost 46 percent of total output, while services grew by nearly 9 percent, contributing about half of the overall economic value.

In 2025, the industrial and construction sector achieved its fastest growth since 2019, with value added rising almost 9 percent year-on-year. The service sector also maintained strong momentum, supporting post-pandemic recovery and consumer demand.

Per capita income is projected to reach about VND125.5 million (more than US$5,000), up US$326 from 2024, reflecting improved living standards. Meanwhile, inflation remained under control, with the average consumer price index (CPI) increasing 3.3 percent compared to 2024 within the target set by the National Assembly.

Related News
By Luu Thuy - Translated by Anh Quan

Tags

consumer price consumer price index (CPI) Per capita income post-pandemic recovery consumer demand

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Acting Editor-in-Chief: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong, Truong Duc Nghia, Le Minh Tung

Senior Managing Editor: Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Ban Co Ward, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn