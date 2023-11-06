Activities showcase legacies of national anthem composer

Music compositions and paintings by and behind-the-scene stories about famous composer, poet, and painter Van Cao (1923-1995) will reach the public through an upcoming series of activities celebrating his 100th birthday.

To be co-organized by the Nhan Dan (People) Newspaper and the Central Council for the Theory and Criticism of Literature and the Arts, the host of events, featuring an exhibition and a seminar, are scheduled for November 6-8.

According to his son, painter Nguyen Van Thao, who has curated the exhibition, it will showcase his father’s some 100 illustrations and oil paintings. Van Cao started illustrating in 1945 and worked for many newspapers.

In addition, on display will be approximately 100 versions of book covers from collector Nguyen Binh Phuong. The covers were completely hand-painted by the late artist to serve publishers over a long period of time.

The seminar revolving around the world of Van Cao’s music, poetry, and painting is the highlight of the program, with 20 papers to be presented.

Van Cao, born in 1923 in the northern city of Hai Phong, composed ‘The Marching Song’ in 1944. The original version of the song was chosen by President Ho Chi Minh to be the national anthem and edited by the National Assembly in 1955.