74 land plots proposed for pilot commercial housing projects in HCMC

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Agriculture and Environment has proposed 74 land plots for pilot commercial housing projects under the National Assembly’s Resolution No. 171/2024/QH15.

Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Agriculture and Environment, Nguyen Toan Thang, has officially signed and submitted Document No. 6260/TTr-SNNMT-QLD to the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee. The document outlines the list of land plots proposed for pilot commercial housing projects under the National Assembly’s Resolution No. 171/2024/QH15.

The 74 proposed land plots cover a total area of approximately 1,079.62 hectares, including 531.27 hectares designated for residential use. Of this, around 8.21 hectares are existing residential land, while approximately 523.07 hectares are slated for conversion into residential purposes. The plan also includes about 42.3 hectares of rice-growing land proposed for rezoning. No conversions are planned for protective forests, special-use forests, or production forests.

For the remaining land plots registered by organizations for project implementation, the Department of Agriculture and Environment will take the lead in reviewing and evaluating them in the next round (Phase 2), scheduled for October 2025.

The land plots selected for pilot implementation are evaluated based on several criteria, including whether the land areas and land plots align with district-level land use plans or approved construction and urban planning; whether the land areas and land plots align with the locality’s approved housing development programs; and projects carried out in urban areas or areas planned for urban development.

In addition, the total area of land plots in the pilot projects (including existing residential land and land proposed for conversion to residential use) must not exceed 30 percent of the additional residential land projected in the current planning period, compared to the existing residential land use, as stipulated in the land allocation and zoning plan approved under the provincial master plan for the 2021–2030 period.

By Do Tra Giang – Translated by Kim Khanh