Ho Chi Minh City strengthens healthcare ties with Denmark

Vice Chairwoman Tran Thi Dieu Thuy welcomed Danish Ambassador Nicolai Prytz and representatives from Novo Nordisk, affirming the city’s commitment to sustainable healthcare development and deeper cooperation in combating non-communicable diseases.

At the meeting between Vice Chairwoman Tran Thi Dieu Thuy of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee and Ambassador Nicolai Prytz of Denmark to Vietnam (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

On the afternoon of March 19, Vice Chairwoman Tran Thi Dieu Thuy of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee received Ambassador Nicolai Prytz of Denmark to Vietnam, along with representatives from Novo Nordisk during their visit and working session in the city.

At the meeting, Vice Chairwoman Tran Thi Dieu Thuy highly appreciated the role of the Danish Embassy and Ambassador Nicolai Prytz in connecting Ho Chi Minh City with Danish partners, particularly in public healthcare and sustainable development.

Danish Ambassador to Vietnam Nicolai Prytz and Novo Nordisk CEO Erik Wiebols (center) at the meeting. (Photo: SGGP/ Xuan Hanh)

Sharing the city’s development orientation, she noted that Ho Chi Minh City is focusing on building a modern healthcare system while implementing sustainable development programs aimed at improving quality of life and public health. In this context, Novo Nordisk’s “Cities for Better Health” initiative aligns well with the city’s direction, focusing on disease prevention and improving residents’ physical health and overall well-being.

The Vice Chairwoman proposed that Denmark, including Novo Nordisk, enhance cooperation through experience sharing and technical support, especially in preventing and managing non-communicable diseases such as diabetes and obesity, which are issues that are increasingly prevalent in large urban areas.

Representatives from both sides pose for a commemorative photo. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

Vice Chairwoman Tran Thi Dieu Thuy also expressed her satisfaction with Denmark’s decision to establish a Consulate General in Ho Chi Minh City, noting that this presence will help strengthen bilateral cooperation across multiple sectors.

Speaking at the meeting, Erik Wiebols, General Director of Novo Nordisk, stated that the company is ready to cooperate with Ho Chi Minh City to implement practical programs. He emphasized that the company views the city as a long-term strategic partner, not only in providing advanced treatment solutions but also in developing sustainable healthcare models to improve public health.

Denmark reaffirmed its long-term commitment to supporting technical solutions, digital transformation in healthcare management, and sharing international experience and technology to expand equitable access to healthcare services.

Concluding the meeting, Vice Chairwoman Tran Thi Dieu Thuy affirmed that Ho Chi Minh City will create favorable conditions for the effective implementation of cooperative initiatives, contributing to a sustainable healthcare system and improved public health.

Novo Nordisk's Cities for Better Health (formerly Cities Changing Diabetes) is a global partnership tackling urban chronic diseases, such as obesity and type 2 diabetes, in over 50 cities.

By Xuan Hanh - Translated by Anh Quan