HCMC establishes task force for pilot commercial housing projects

The Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee has recently issued a decision to establish a task force for drafting the list of land plots proposed for pilot commercial housing projects under the National Assembly’s Resolution No. 171/2024/QH15.

Urban areas in Ho Chi Minh City (Photo: SGGP)

The task force is responsible for reviewing and assessing the conditions and criteria involved in drafting the list.

The resolution enables the implementation of commercial housing projects through negotiated agreements on land use rights or on land plots where usage rights are already held.

According to the decision, the task force will be led by Director of the Department of Agriculture and Environment, Nguyen Toan Thang. The deputy heads include Mr. Nguyen Thai Sinh and Ms. Nguyen Thi Bich Thuy, Deputy Directors of the Department of Agriculture and Environment, and Deputy Director of the Department of Construction Pham Minh Man.

The task force comprises the following members, including Major General Pham Van Ram, Deputy Commander of the Ho Chi Minh High Command; Colonel Le Quang Dao, Deputy Director of the City’s Public Security Department; Mr. Khai Quoc Binh and Mr. Tran Si Nam, Deputy Directors of the Department of Construction; Mr. Truong Tan Vu and Mr. Nguyen Thanh Toan, Deputy Directors of the Department of Finance; Mr. Ha Van Ut, Deputy Director of the Department of Industry and Trade; along with the chairpersons of the People’s Committees of wards, communes, and special zones where pilot projects are to be implemented.

The head of the task force is responsible for convening meetings or collecting written feedback from task force members regarding the conditions and criteria for drafting the land plot list. Additionally, the head holds accountability for evaluating these conditions and criteria, which include the compatibility of the proposed land plots with the approved district-level land use plans and ensuring that the total residential land area within the pilot projects does not exceed 30 percent of the additional residential land allocated under Ho Chi Minh City’s approved 2021–2030 land use planning and zoning framework.

In cases where a real estate business entity acquires land use rights for a project, the land designated for the pilot project must not be included in the list of works or projects subject to land recovery, as approved by the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council in accordance with Clause 5, Article 72 of the Land Law.

Based on the task force’s review and assessment, the task force leader will direct the Department of Agriculture and Environment to compile the list of proposed land plots for pilot project implementation and finalize the documentation for submission to the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee and the City People's Council for approval of a resolution issuing the official list of designated land plots.

Following the approval by the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council of the list of proposed land plots for pilot project implementation, along with additional plots proposed by real estate enterprises that meet the regulatory requirements, the task force leader will continue to oversee the review and evaluation process to recommend further additions to the list of land plots designated for pilot projects.

Previously, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Construction issued an official document providing its assessment of the construction planning for 442 sites and land plots proposed for pilot commercial housing development projects under Resolution No. 171.

By Thanh Hien – Translated by Kim Khanh