Ho Chi Minh City leader bids farewell to Mongolian Ambassador

Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc met Ambassador Jigjee Sereejav at the end of his term, commending his role in elevating Vietnam–Mongolia ties and expressing hopes for stronger cooperation in trade, investment, and people-to-people exchanges.

Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc receives Ambassador Jigjee Sereejav (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

Yesterday afternoon, Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc of the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, received Mongolian Ambassador Jigjee Sereejav for a farewell visit upon the completion of his term.

During the meeting, Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc congratulated Ambassador Jigjee Sereejav on completing his term in Vietnam (2021-2026). He acknowledged the Ambassador's efforts and positive contributions in promoting bilateral relations to the level of a Comprehensive Partnership, contributing to the development of relations between Vietnam and Mongolia in general, as well as between Ho Chi Minh City and localities in Mongolia in particular.

Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc gifts Ambassador Jigjee Sereejav (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

The Chairman of the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City hoped that the new ambassador would continue to promote trade and investment, especially in areas where Mongolia has strengths such as minerals, agriculture, livestock, and tourism. In addition, strengthening people-to-people exchanges is also considered an important foundation for deepening bilateral relations.

For his part, Ambassador Jigjee Sereejav thanked the leaders of Ho Chi Minh City for their warm welcome and expressed his admiration for the city's dynamic development and remarkable growth achievements.

Representatives from both sides pose for a commemorative photo. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

Ambassador Jigjee Sereejav stated that Ho Chi Minh City is a major economic center with significant potential for cooperation with Mongolian partners. Ambassador Jigjee Sereejav agreed with the proposals of Mr. Nguyen Van Duoc, and pledged to continue contributing to the further development of friendly relations between Vietnam and Mongolia.

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By Xuan Hanh - Translated by Anh Quan