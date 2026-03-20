HCMC announces list of 125 elected deputies to 11th municipal People’s Council

On the morning of March 20, the Election Committee for the 16th National Assembly deputies and the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council for the 2026–2031 term convened a conference to announce the official election results and the list of elected deputies to the 11th Municipal People’s Council.
Attending the conference were Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council and Vice Chairman of the City Election Committee, Huynh Thanh Nhan; and Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council and Vice Chairman of the City Election Committee, Nguyen Van Dung. Also present were members of the City Election Committee and representatives of leadership from 13 election boards for National Assembly deputies and 42 election boards for the Municipal People’s Council.
The Election Committee for the 16th National Assembly and the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council for the 2026–2031 term officially approved a resolution that confirms the election results and the list of 125 elected representatives to the 11th Municipal People’s Council from 42 voting areas in the city.