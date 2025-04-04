Registration documents for commercial housing projects to open until April 30

Business

Registration documents for commercial housing projects in HCMC under a pilot mechanism introduced by the National Assembly’s Resolution 171 can be submitted from now until April 30, the Department of Natural Resources and Environment announced.

The registration document must include a copy of one of the papers proving land use rights as specified in Clause 2, Article 3 of Decree No. 75/2025, and a land map excerpt or a diagram showing the location of the land plot, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Natural Resources and Environment said.

The registration documents can be sent to address No. No.63 Ly Tu Trong Street, Ben Nghe Ward, District 1, or submitted through the National Public Service Portal, the city’s Public Service Portal, or the city’s information system for handling administrative procedures.

Mr. Le Hoang Chau, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Real Estate Association, noted that real estate companies that have previously registered to implement commercial housing projects through agreements on acquiring land use rights or already having land use rights must still re-register.

According to the Ho Chi Minh City Real Estate Association, as of now, Ho Chi Minh City has had 256 companies proposing to implement 303 projects under Resolution 171 on piloting implementation of commercial housing projects. Most projects already have land use rights for agricultural land or non-agricultural land.

