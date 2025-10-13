Locals, visitors support program to provide clean energy for Cuban children

A campaign to support the installation of solar power systems at primary schools in Cuba under the theme “Sun Without Borders” program has been launched, marking the 65th anniversary of the Vietnam–Cuba diplomatic relations (1960–2025).

Double-decker sightseeing buses have been adorned with visuals and messages themed “Sun Without Borders” program. (Photo: SGGP)

The event is co-organized by the Ho Chi Minh City Union of Friendship Organizations and the Ho Chi Minh City Vietnam–Cuba Friendship Association, in coordination with the Department of Culture and Sports, Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper, Ho Chi Minh City Television (HTV), and Phu Nu TPHCM (HCMC Women) Newspaper.

The program aims to promote the spirit of solidarity and friendship, encouraging local residents and tourists alike to join hands in supporting the initiative to bring clean energy to Cuban schoolchildren through solar-powered systems.

During the program, from July 28 to November 30, Anh Viet Hop On Hop Off Vietnam Co., Ltd. (Anh Viet Company) announced its partnership with the initiative through a media campaign featured on its double-decker sightseeing buses in Ho Chi Minh City.

Starting on October 10, Anh Viet Company has adorned its double-decker sightseeing buses with visuals and messages themed “Sun Without Borders” program, as part of a month-long campaign. Prominently displayed on the buses are QR codes for donations, allowing passengers and the public to easily contribute to the cause.

Mr. Nguyen Khoa Luan, General Director of Anh Viet Company and member of the Ho Chi Minh City Vietnam–Cuba Friendship Association, said that in the context of Cuba currently facing energy shortages, this program is all the more urgent and meaningful, calling on the Vietnamese people to contribute towards bringing clean energy-powered lighting to Cuban students. Each bus carrying the message “Sun Without Borders” traveling through streets and neighborhoods represents a journey that connects hearts and spreads the spirit of friendship between the two nations.

Each bus is expected to serve as a small ambassador of compassion, where every QR code scan and every shared smile becomes a beam of light contributing to the hope of brighter classrooms in Cuba.

Previously, high-ranking Cuban state leaders, during their official visits to Vietnam, also experienced the Hop On Hop Off double-decker sightseeing bus tour around Ho Chi Minh City, a symbol of modern, open tourism and a testament to the sincere friendship and cooperation between the two nations.

Donation Account for the “Sun Without Borders” Campaign:

Account Number: 000170406010647

Bank: Saigon Commercial Bank (SAIGONBANK)

Account Name: Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper

By Thuy Vu - Translated by Kim Khanh