500 Vietnamese OCOP agricultural products honored

500 Vietnamese OCOP agricultural products are honored

At Co.opmart on Ha Noi Highway in Thu Duc City, Saigon Cooperative Trading Union of HCMC (Saigon Co.op) organized the opening ceremony of the program ‘Accompanying OCOP - Honoring Vietnamese Agricultural Products’ - a part of a series of activities to celebrate the International Cooperative Day and to mark the 35th anniversary of Saigon Co.op - Vietnam Cooperative Star.

In his speech at the ceremony, Director Vo Tran Ngoc of Business Development of Saigon Co.op said that in recent years, the One Commune One Product (OCOP) program has become a bright spot in the agricultural and rural development strategy of the country. Through many years of implementation, the program has affirmed its important role in improving product quality and promoting brand-building for Vietnamese agricultural products.

As a result, many agricultural products not only meet domestic demand but also reach the international market. The OCOP program not only brings economic benefits but also enriches the cultural life of rural people through traditional regional products.

OCOP products are produced and distributed by Vietnamese enterprises. More importantly, this is a story of Vietnamese unity and creativity.

Currently, Saigon Co.op is actively participating in local trade promotion events; proactively seeking and expanding supply sources based on consumer demand; creating profiles and guiding local businesses, cooperatives, farmers, and production facilities to quickly integrate OCOP (One Commune, One Product) products into their system. OCOP products are currently available in Saigon Co.op’s diverse network across various regions, including Ho Chi Minh City, Dong Nai, Tay Ninh, Dong Thap, Lam Dong, Dak Nong, Phu Quoc - Kien Giang, Thanh Hoa, Hanoi, and Thai Nguyen.

These products cover a wide range and are geographically specific, such as Phu Quoc fish sauce, Tay Ninh rice paper, Can Gio mudskipper fish, Khanh Hoa bird’s nest, Dak Lak avocado, Da Lat tomatoes, carrots, potatoes, bell peppers, lettuce, and various tropical fruits like longan, rambutan, and lychee. Notably, right after the signing ceremony for the consumption of OCOP goods with enterprises recognized by the city-level OCOP program organized by the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee at the end of June 2024, these products were promptly introduced for sale. They include bird’s nest soup, crystallized bird’s nest, raw bird’s nest, sesame oil (both golden and black), peanut oil, ginseng wine, and honey.

The rapid growth of OCOP products within the Co.opmart, Co.opXtra, and Co.op Food systems reflects the good trade connection process between Saigon Co.op and key economic regions nationwide.

OCOP products sold in Co.opmart, Co.opXtra, and Co.op Food supermarkets meet 3-star and 4-star standards, ensuring product quality. Some OCOP products have been selected and developed into private label products under the Co.op brand.

The program has been taking place across the entire supermarket chain from July 4 to 17, with activities such as product display, promotion, stimulation, and trial use. This year also marks the first time Saigon Co.op has put OCOP products online on the shopping website www.cooponline.vn. Through this website, customers can shop for local products from across the country.

More than 500 OCOP products from cooperatives across the country are being featured in the program. Co.opmart and Co.opXtra are supporting and prioritizing the most prominent positions in supermarkets for OCOP products, with signage, attractive promotions, and other initiatives to make it easier for consumers to access these products.

According to Director Vo Tran Ngoc, Saigon Co.op, as a leading cooperative nationwide with a wide network of points of sale across 43/63 provinces and cities in the country, serves as an important bridge connecting high-quality OCOP products and agricultural products to consumers through a series of attractive and practical promotional programs.

Saigon Co.op is a pioneer in implementing and realizing the One Commune One Product (OCOP) program for the period 2021-2025, which has been approved by the Government with a focus on developing the rural economy towards promoting internal resources and increasing value to contribute to rural economic development and improving farmers' income.

In addition, Saigon Co.op has organized various vibrant activities across its entire system to celebrate International Cooperative Day on July 6-7. One of these activities is a voluntary blood donation program that embodies the beautiful motto “For each other - Everyone for all.” The program received enthusiastic participation from Saigon Co.op employees throughout the system and collected more than 670 blood units on July 6, 2024.

By Minh Xuan - Translated By Anh Quan