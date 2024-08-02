36 killed, missing in July floods, many days of heavy rain expected in August

According to statistics, at least 36 people were killed or went missing due to floods in the Northern region in July.

Weather radar image at 7 a.m. on August 2 in the North of Vietnam

After a day of reduced rainfall, Hanoi experienced rain again this morning, August 2. There was also heavy rain in the provinces of Vinh Phuc, Phu Tho, Yen Bai, and Tuyen Quang. However, the rain on the morning of August 2 focused on the area from Thanh Hoa Province to Nghe An Province.

Hanoi experiences rain again after 1-2 days of cessation and reduction.

According to weather radar data at 7 a.m., the Northern and North Central Coast regions had significant cloud development and high humidity levels. Weather experts and the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting predict that the Northern region will experience heavy rain only until the end of August 2. From the Central Coastal to the Southern regions, it will be sunny. Rain will appear sporadically in the South Central Coast. In particular, Ho Chi Minh City and the Southern region will have thunderstorms in the evening, with sunny weather during the day.

A terrible landslide in Bac Me District (Ha Giang Province) kills 11 people on July 14.

According to statistics, the Northern region experienced heavy and severe rainfall in July 2024. As of August 1, floods, landslides, inundations, and flash floods have caused at least 36 deaths and disappearances. The number included 11 people in the horrific landslide on the morning of July 14 in Bac Me District, Ha Giang Province, and at least 25 people killed or missing in the heavy rains during the second half of July in the provinces of Son La, Dien Bien, Tuyen Quang, Ha Giang, Thai Nguyen, and Hanoi.

As reported by Sai Gon Giai Phong, on the evening of August 1, meteorologists warned that August would see more heavy rains, which could continue to lead to flooding and landslides. Rainfall in the Northern region is expected to be 5-10 percent higher than the average over many years.

Meteorologists advise residents to regularly monitor the weather and proactively plan their travel, tourism, mountain climbing, and trade activities in mountainous areas and along landslide-prone routes during this time.

According to meteorologists, the prevailing weather pattern in Ho Chi Minh City over the past two days has been sunny during the day (sometimes sweltering, with temperatures reaching 33-34 degrees Celsius). However, from around 5 p.m. onwards, thunderstorms develop, causing localized showers. This pattern is expected to continue on August 2 and throughout the weekend. On Sunday, August 4, temperatures could reach up to 35 degrees Celsius. Thunderstorm causes heavy rain in Thu Duc (HCMC) on the evening of August 1. The thunderstorms in the evening and at night are caused by hot temperatures combined with humid air from weak Southwest winds, leading to thermal thunderstorms. According to weather experts, after a period of widespread rain across the Southern region five days ago, Ho Chi Minh City and the Southern region are now experiencing sunny days, with only localized, sporadic showers in the afternoons. Widespread rain is expected to return early next week. Lang Son City is flooded by rain on the afternoon of July 30. The National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting's August weather report, released on August 1, predicts that the Northern, Central Highlands, and Southern regions will have many rainy days this month, with the potential for several episodes of moderate to heavy widespread rainfall.

By Phuc Hau, Van Phuc – Translated by Thuy Doan