35th German Unity Day celebrated in Ho Chi Minh City

A meeting to commemorate the 35th anniversary of the reunification of the Federal Republic of Germany (October 3, 1990–2025) was held at Deutsches Haus (German House) in Ho Chi Minh City on October 4.

Speaking at the ceremony, Ms. Andrea Maria Sühl, the German Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City, expressed her delight in witnessing Germany’s remarkable progress over the years. She highlighted Germany’s transformation into a prosperous economic powerhouse. Germany remains steadfast in its commitment to democratic freedoms and social justice, while continuing to invest in education, innovation, infrastructure development, and creating opportunities for future generations.

According to Ms. Andrea Maria Sühl, this year’s German Unity Day coincides with the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Germany and Vietnam. Germany values its strong partnership with Vietnam, a relationship built on mutual respect and shared aspirations. Germany is currently one of Vietnam’s key trading partners and a major investor. Vietnam stands on the threshold of a new era, aiming to become a high-income nation.

Ms. Andrea Maria Sühl emphasized that, with its advanced education system and robust economy, Germany is a natural and reliable partner to accompany Vietnam on this challenging yet promising journey.

Amid global uncertainties, she noted that the German government believes trustworthy partnerships are not merely desirable but essential. She hoped that Vietnam would continue to be a strong and steadfast partner of Germany.

Ms. Andrea Maria Sühl, the German Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City, speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

On behalf of the leadership and people of Ho Chi Minh City, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, Nguyen Loc Ha, extended his congratulations to the German Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City, Leipzig Mayor Burkhard Jung, and the delegation from Leipzig currently visiting the city, as well as to the staff of the German Consulate General and all German citizens residing, studying, and working in Ho Chi Minh City.

He emphasized that over the five decades since the establishment of diplomatic relations, Vietnam and Germany have built a strong bond of friendship, with increasingly substantive bilateral cooperation.

Building on this strong bilateral foundation, Ho Chi Minh City takes pride in being the leading locality in Vietnam in fostering exchanges and cooperation with Germany. This is demonstrated not only through impressive trade and investment figures but also through numerous symbolic projects and initiatives that embody the friendship between the peoples of both nations, most notably, the German House in Ho Chi Minh City.

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, Nguyen Loc Ha, speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

The Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee believed that, within the framework of the Vietnam-Germany Strategic Partnership built on a foundation of strong political trust, effective economic cooperation, and close people-to-people exchanges, the relationship between the two countries, including that between Ho Chi Minh City and German localities, will enter a new era of success. This partnership is expected to bring prosperity and well-being to the peoples of both nations while contributing to peace, stability, cooperation, and development worldwide.

On this occasion, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Loc Ha signed the guestbook at the German House. As part of the program, on the evening of October 4, a concert by the Hessian Radio Symphony Orchestra from Germany was held at the Ho Chi Minh City Opera House to celebrate the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and Germany.

By Minh Chau – Translated by Kim Khanh