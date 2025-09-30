Ho Chi Minh City commemorates 35 years of German Reunification

A gathering to commemorate 50 years of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and the Federal Republic of Germany (September 23, 1975-2025) and the 35th anniversary of German reunification (October 3, 1990 –2025) was held.

On the morning of September 30, the Ho Chi Minh City Union of Friendship Organizations (HUFO), in coordination with the Vietnam–Germany Friendship Association of Ho Chi Minh City, organized the event.

Representing the Vietnam–Germany Friendship Association in Ho Chi Minh City, Mr. Ho Xuan Lam, Vice Chairman and General Secretary of HUFO emphasized that over the past half-century, Vietnam–Germany relations have developed strongly, becoming a strategic partnership in multifaceted fields.

Germany is now Vietnam’s second-largest trading partner in Europe, with bilateral trade in the first half of 2025 reaching over US$6.6 billion. More than 530 German enterprises are investing in Vietnam, making significant contributions to growth, innovation and technology transfer.

Germany is also one of Vietnam’s leading ODA donors, pledging EUR61 million in non-refundable aid for 2024–2025, focusing on vocational training, sustainable development and climate change response.

According to the Vice Chairman and General Secretary of HUFO, Ho Chi Minh City is home to many prominent bilateral cooperation projects such as the German International School, the Vietnam–Germany University (VGU) and the Dutch House.

HUFO Vice Chairman and General Secretary Ho Xuan Lam delivers his remarks at the meeting. (Photo: SGGP/ Thuy Vu)

In 2025, the VGU and German partners collaborate in training high-quality human resources for the Ho Chi Minh City International Financial Center, showcasing the link between education, research and development.

The delegates pose for a commemorative photo at the event. (Photo: SGGP/ Thuy Vu)

Beyond economics, the two countries’ relations have expanded into renewable energy, smart urban development, healthcare, finance and the environment.

He affirmed HUFO’s commitment to continuing close cooperation with the German Consulate General, the Goethe-Institut and other partners to strengthen comprehensive ties.

Speaking at the gathering, German Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City Andrea Maria Suhl stated that over the past 50 years, Germany and Vietnam have cultivated a deep friendship and a successful, dynamic partnership.

German Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City Andrea Maria Suhl delivers remarks at the meeting. (Photo: SGGP/ Thuy Vu)

Ms. Andrea Maria Suhl reviewed major achievements such as economic, trade and investment cooperation; student exchanges and scientific research; landmark initiatives like the Vietnamese–German University and the Dutch House in Ho Chi Minh City; along with programs in healthcare, vocational training, cultural exchange and German language education.

By Thuy Vu- Translated by Huyen Huong