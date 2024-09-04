350 enterprises from both Vietnam, abroad join Electric & Power Vietnam 2024

The International Exhibition and Conference on Technology, Equipment, Coordination Solutions and Power Transmission (Electric & Power Vietnam 2024) was opened at Saigon Exhibition and Convention Center (SECC) in Ho Chi Minh City on September 4.

During this event, over 350 enterprises from both Vietnam and 15 other countries and territories are showcasing thousands of their latest modern products, services and technologies featuring the electricity and energy sectors, including renewable energy, smart grids, heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) systems in Vietnam.

In addition to the exhibition space, the organizers also hosted specialized workshops on energy and renewable energy. Among these, the international conference, titled “Vietnam Data Center Confex”, would be held for the first time at the exhibition, along with another workshop on green solutions in air conditioning to enhance energy efficiency and eeduce greenhouse gas emissions.

With these notable activities, the exhibition is set to be an essential event for the Vietnam electricity, renewable energy and data center sectors in Vietnam, aiming to keep up with the latest industry trends and technologies and to connect and establish new business partnerships.

By Huyen Ly- Translated by Huyen Huong